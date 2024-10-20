The Hershey-Chase Experiment quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What was the main conclusion of the Hershey-Chase experiment? The Hershey-Chase experiment concluded that DNA, not protein, is the genetic material.

Which part of the bacteriophage was labeled with radioactive sulfur in the Hershey-Chase experiment? The viral protein coat was labeled with radioactive sulfur.

What did Hershey and Chase use to label the viral DNA in their experiment? They used radioactive phosphorus to label the viral DNA.

During the bacteriophage infection, where was the radioactively labeled protein found? The radioactively labeled protein was found on the outside of the bacterial cell.

What evidence did the Hershey-Chase experiment provide regarding the genetic material? The experiment provided evidence that DNA is the genetic material because only the radioactively labeled DNA entered the bacterial cells.

How did the Hershey-Chase experiment help resolve the controversy about genetic material? It confirmed that DNA, not protein, is the genetic material, ending the controversy.

What type of organism did Hershey and Chase use in their experiment? They used bacteriophages, which are viruses that infect bacteria.

What was the role of radioactive sulfur in the Hershey-Chase experiment? Radioactive sulfur was used to label the viral protein coat.

What did the presence of radioactive phosphorus inside the bacterial cells indicate? It indicated that the viral DNA had entered the bacterial cells, serving as the genetic material.

Why was the Hershey-Chase experiment significant in the field of molecular biology? It was significant because it provided clear evidence that DNA is the genetic material, not protein.

What method did Hershey and Chase use to trace the viral particles during infection? They used radioactive labeling to trace the viral particles.

What did Hershey and Chase observe about the radioactively labeled protein during infection? They observed that the radioactively labeled protein remained outside the bacterial cells.

What was the key finding regarding the location of radioactively labeled DNA in the Hershey-Chase experiment? The key finding was that the radioactively labeled DNA was found inside the bacterial cells.

How did the Hershey-Chase experiment contribute to our understanding of genetic material? It confirmed that DNA is the genetic material responsible for heredity.