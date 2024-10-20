The Hershey-Chase Experiment quiz Flashcards
The Hershey-Chase Experiment quiz
- What was the main conclusion of the Hershey-Chase experiment?The Hershey-Chase experiment concluded that DNA, not protein, is the genetic material.
- Which part of the bacteriophage was labeled with radioactive sulfur in the Hershey-Chase experiment?The viral protein coat was labeled with radioactive sulfur.
- What did Hershey and Chase use to label the viral DNA in their experiment?They used radioactive phosphorus to label the viral DNA.
- During the bacteriophage infection, where was the radioactively labeled protein found?The radioactively labeled protein was found on the outside of the bacterial cell.
- What evidence did the Hershey-Chase experiment provide regarding the genetic material?The experiment provided evidence that DNA is the genetic material because only the radioactively labeled DNA entered the bacterial cells.
- How did the Hershey-Chase experiment help resolve the controversy about genetic material?It confirmed that DNA, not protein, is the genetic material, ending the controversy.
- What type of organism did Hershey and Chase use in their experiment?They used bacteriophages, which are viruses that infect bacteria.
- What was the role of radioactive sulfur in the Hershey-Chase experiment?Radioactive sulfur was used to label the viral protein coat.
- What did the presence of radioactive phosphorus inside the bacterial cells indicate?It indicated that the viral DNA had entered the bacterial cells, serving as the genetic material.
- Why was the Hershey-Chase experiment significant in the field of molecular biology?It was significant because it provided clear evidence that DNA is the genetic material, not protein.
- What method did Hershey and Chase use to trace the viral particles during infection?They used radioactive labeling to trace the viral particles.
- What did Hershey and Chase observe about the radioactively labeled protein during infection?They observed that the radioactively labeled protein remained outside the bacterial cells.
- What was the key finding regarding the location of radioactively labeled DNA in the Hershey-Chase experiment?The key finding was that the radioactively labeled DNA was found inside the bacterial cells.
- How did the Hershey-Chase experiment contribute to our understanding of genetic material?It confirmed that DNA is the genetic material responsible for heredity.
- What was the purpose of using two different radioactive labels in the Hershey-Chase experiment?The purpose was to distinguish between the viral protein coat and the viral DNA.