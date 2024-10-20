The Lac Operon definitions Flashcards
The Lac Operon definitions
- Lac OperonAn inducible operon in E. coli that is repressed in the absence of lactose and activated in its presence to metabolize lactose.
- Inducible OperonAn operon that is typically off but can be activated by an inducer molecule, allowing gene expression in response to specific environmental conditions.
- Repressible OperonA gene system that is typically active but can be inhibited when a specific molecule binds to a repressor, preventing transcription.
- LactoseA disaccharide sugar composed of glucose and galactose, metabolized by certain bacteria via the lac operon, which is activated in its presence.
- GenesSegments of DNA that encode instructions for synthesizing proteins or functional RNA molecules, influencing an organism's traits and biological functions.
- Lac ZA gene in the lac operon encoding -galactosidase, an enzyme that hydrolyzes lactose into glucose and galactose.
- Lac YLac Y encodes a permease that facilitates the transport of lactose into the bacterial cell, enabling its metabolism when lactose is present.
- Lac AEncodes thiogalactoside transacetylase, an enzyme involved in lactose metabolism within the lac operon, though its exact role in lactose utilization is less understood compared to LacZ and LacY.
- Repressor ProteinA protein that binds to the operator region of an operon, blocking RNA polymerase and preventing transcription of specific genes, typically in the absence of an inducer.
- Lac IA protein that binds to the operator of the lac operon, inhibiting transcription in the absence of lactose.
- OperatorA DNA segment in an operon where a repressor protein binds to inhibit transcription of adjacent genes.
- RNA PolymeraseAn enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription, essential for gene expression.
- TranscriptionThe process where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template, producing mRNA for protein synthesis.
- PromoterA DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription of a gene.
- E. ColiA common gut bacterium that utilizes the lac operon to metabolize lactose, becoming active in its presence and repressed in its absence.
- Inducer MoleculeA molecule that binds to a repressor protein, preventing it from binding to the operator, thus allowing gene transcription in an inducible operon.
- MetabolismThe set of chemical reactions in a cell that convert nutrients into energy and building blocks for growth, while also eliminating waste products.