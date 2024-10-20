The Lac Operon quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of the lac operon in the absence of lactose? In the absence of lactose, the lac operon is off or inactive because the repressor protein lac I binds to the operator, blocking RNA polymerase and preventing transcription.

Which genes are part of the lac operon and what is their function? The genes in the lac operon are lac Z, lac Y, and lac A, and they are needed to metabolize lactose and break it down for energy.

How does the repressor protein lac I affect the lac operon in the absence of lactose? Lac I binds to the operator and blocks RNA polymerase, preventing transcription of the lac operon genes.

What happens to the lac operon when lactose is present in the environment? When lactose is present, a derivative called allolactose binds to and inactivates the repressor protein lac I, allowing RNA polymerase to initiate transcription of the lac operon.

What is the function of RNA polymerase in the lac operon system? RNA polymerase binds to the promoter and initiates transcription of the lac operon genes.

How does the presence of glucose affect the lac operon? In the presence of glucose, the lac operon is turned off because glucose is the preferred energy source, and cAMP levels are low, reducing the transcription rate of the lac operon.

What is the relationship between glucose levels and cAMP levels in the cell? There is an inverse relationship; high glucose levels result in low cAMP levels, and low glucose levels result in high cAMP levels.

What role does cAMP play in the regulation of the lac operon? High cAMP levels increase the rate of transcription of the lac operon when glucose is low or absent.

What is the preferred energy source for most prokaryotes, glucose or lactose? Glucose is the preferred energy source for most prokaryotes, even in the presence of lactose.

What happens to the lac operon when both glucose and lactose are present? When both glucose and lactose are present, the lac operon is typically turned off because glucose is the preferred energy source.

What is the function of the lac Z gene in the lac operon? The lac Z gene encodes β-galactosidase, an enzyme that breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose.

How does allolactose affect the lac repressor protein? Allolactose binds to the lac repressor protein, inactivating it and preventing it from binding to the operator, thus allowing transcription.

What is the role of the lac Y gene in the lac operon? The lac Y gene encodes permease, which facilitates the entry of lactose into the cell.

What is the role of the lac A gene in the lac operon? The lac A gene encodes transacetylase, which is involved in the metabolism of lactose.