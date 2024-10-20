Skip to main content
The Steps of PCR definitions Flashcards

The Steps of PCR definitions
  • PCR

    A cyclical process amplifying DNA by denaturing at high temperatures, annealing primers at low temperatures, and extending new strands with thermostable DNA polymerase at moderate temperatures.

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction

    A technique to amplify DNA by cycling through denaturation, annealing, and extension steps, using heat-stable DNA polymerase to exponentially replicate the target sequence.

  • Denaturation

    The process where high temperatures break hydrogen bonds in DNA, separating it into single strands, allowing each to serve as a template for replication.

  • Annealing

    Annealing is the process in PCR where DNA primers bind to single-stranded DNA at cooler temperatures, enabling the next step of DNA synthesis.

  • Extension

    The step in PCR where Taq polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the primers at moderate temperatures, typically around 72¬∞C.

  • DNA

    A molecule that carries genetic instructions in all living organisms, composed of two strands forming a double helix, with sequences of four types of nucleotides encoding biological information.

  • DNA Polymerase

    An enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a pre-existing strand during DNA replication or PCR, functioning optimally at specific temperatures.

  • Taq Polymerase

    A thermostable enzyme used in PCR to synthesize DNA at high temperatures, enabling the amplification of DNA sequences through repeated cycles of denaturation, annealing, and extension.

  • Nucleotides

    Building blocks of DNA and RNA, each consisting of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. They are essential for storing genetic information and energy transfer in cells.

  • DNA Nucleotides

    The building blocks of DNA, each consisting of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and one of four nitrogenous bases: adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine.

  • Template DNA

    The DNA strand that serves as a pattern for synthesizing a complementary strand during processes like PCR.

  • Pcr Primers

    Short DNA sequences that bind to specific regions of the template DNA during PCR, enabling DNA polymerase to initiate replication.

  • Hydrogen Bonds

    Attraction between a hydrogen atom in one molecule and an electronegative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) in another, crucial for DNA structure and protein folding.

  • Complementary Base Pairing

    The process where specific nitrogenous bases (A-T and G-C) pair via hydrogen bonds, ensuring accurate DNA replication and transcription.

  • Single Stranded DNA

    A DNA molecule consisting of a single strand of nucleotides, often used as a template in processes like PCR after denaturation separates the double-stranded DNA.

  • Double Stranded DNA

    A molecule consisting of two complementary strands of nucleotides, held together by hydrogen bonds between paired bases, forming a double helix structure.

  • Thermostable Polymerase

    A heat-resistant enzyme used in PCR to synthesize DNA at high temperatures, ensuring the DNA polymerase remains active during the denaturation step.

  • Gene Of Interest

    A specific DNA sequence targeted for amplification or study in PCR, often chosen for its relevance to the research or diagnostic purpose.

  • 5'

    The end of a DNA or RNA strand with a free phosphate group attached to the fifth carbon of the sugar molecule.

  • 3'

    The end of a DNA strand where the hydroxyl group (-OH) is attached to the third carbon of the sugar ring, crucial for DNA synthesis directionality.

  • Celsius

    A temperature scale where water freezes at 0oC and boils at 100oC, used to measure thermal conditions in biological processes like PCR.