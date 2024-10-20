The Trp Operon definitions Flashcards
The Trp Operon definitions
- TryptophanAn essential amino acid that cells can absorb or synthesize; it acts as a corepressor in the trp operon, inhibiting its own synthesis when abundant.
- Amino AcidOrganic compounds that serve as the monomers of proteins, each containing an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain (R group) attached to a central carbon atom.
- MonomersSmall molecules that can join together to form larger, complex structures like proteins, nucleic acids, or polysaccharides.
- ProteinsLarge biomolecules composed of amino acids, essential for cellular structure, function, and regulation, including enzymes, hormones, and antibodies.
- TrpA repressible operon in bacteria that controls the synthesis of tryptophan, turning off gene expression when tryptophan is abundant by using tryptophan as a corepressor to activate the repressor protein.
- OperonA cluster of genes under a single promoter, regulated together, enabling coordinated expression of proteins, often involved in a specific metabolic pathway.
- Repressible OperonA genetic system usually active but can be turned off when a specific molecule binds to a repressor, inhibiting gene transcription.
- GenesSegments of DNA that encode instructions for synthesizing proteins or functional RNA molecules, influencing traits and cellular functions.
- EnzymesBiological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions by lowering activation energy, crucial for processes like metabolism and DNA replication.
- SynthesisThe process of combining simpler molecules to form more complex molecules, often requiring energy and enzymes, as seen in the creation of tryptophan from basic substrates.
- OperatorA DNA segment in an operon where a repressor protein binds to inhibit transcription of adjacent genes, regulating gene expression.
- Regulatory ProteinA protein that binds to specific DNA sequences to control the transcription of genes, often by activating or repressing the process.
- PromoterA DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription of a gene or operon.
- RNA PolymeraseAn enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription, binding to the promoter region to initiate the process.
- Regulatory GeneA gene that encodes a protein or RNA molecule that regulates the expression of other genes, often by binding to specific DNA sequences and influencing transcription.
- Repressor ProteinA protein that binds to an operator sequence in DNA to inhibit transcription, becoming active only when bound by a corepressor, such as tryptophan, to regulate gene expression.
- TranscriptionThe process where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template, producing a complementary RNA strand, typically mRNA, which carries genetic information for protein synthesis.
- CorepressorA molecule that binds to a repressor protein, activating it to inhibit gene transcription.
- Cellular TryptophanAn essential amino acid absorbed or synthesized by cells, acting as a corepressor to regulate its own synthesis by inhibiting the trp operon when abundant.
- EnvironmentThe surroundings and conditions in which an organism lives, including biotic and abiotic factors that influence its survival, development, and evolution.
- AbundantPresent in large quantities, often to the extent that it influences biological processes or regulatory mechanisms within an organism.
- Inactive FormA protein state where it cannot bind to DNA or perform its function until activated by a specific molecule, such as a corepressor.
- Active FormThe form of a protein that can bind to DNA and inhibit gene transcription, often requiring a corepressor to become functional.
- Transcription InhibitionThe process by which a repressor protein, often activated by a corepressor, binds to an operator region on DNA, preventing RNA polymerase from transcribing specific genes.
- EnergyThe capacity to perform work or produce change, often measured in joules or calories, and essential for biological processes like metabolism and cellular functions.
- MaterialsSubstances or components used by cells to perform functions, such as synthesizing molecules, maintaining structures, or facilitating biochemical reactions.