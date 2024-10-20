History of Life on Earth quiz Flashcards
What is adaptive radiation?
Adaptive radiation is the process by which organisms rapidly diversify into new forms, often in response to changes in the environment that create new niches.
What event often follows mass extinctions?
Adaptive radiations often follow mass extinctions, allowing surviving species to diversify and fill new niches.
What is the significance of the Cambrian Explosion?
The Cambrian Explosion was a period of rapid evolutionary diversification where most major animal groups appeared.
What are the three domains of life?
The three domains of life are Archaea, Bacteria, and Eukarya.
What is the endosymbiotic theory?
The endosymbiotic theory suggests that eukaryotic cells originated through a symbiotic relationship where one cell engulfed another, leading to the formation of organelles like mitochondria.
What is the difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration?
Aerobic respiration requires oxygen to produce energy, while anaerobic respiration does not use oxygen and produces less energy.
What is the significance of the Precambrian time in Earth's history?
Precambrian time encompasses the period from Earth's formation to the appearance of most animal groups, characterized by the dominance of unicellular life and the absence of oxygen.
What is binomial nomenclature?
Binomial nomenclature is the system of naming organisms using two terms: the genus name (capitalized) and the species name (lowercase), both italicized or underlined.
What is a phylogenetic tree?
A phylogenetic tree is a branching diagram that shows the inferred evolutionary relationships among species based on their genetic and morphological characteristics.
What is the 10% rule in ecology?
The 10% rule states that only about 10% of the energy at one trophic level is transferred to the next level in a food chain.
What is the difference between homologous and analogous structures?
Homologous structures are similar due to shared ancestry, while analogous structures are similar due to convergent evolution, not common ancestry.