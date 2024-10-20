Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Thermoregulation definitions Flashcards

Back
Thermoregulation definitions
How well do you know this?
1/11

  • Thermoregulation

    The process by which organisms maintain their internal body temperature within a certain range, despite external temperature variations, primarily through physiological and behavioral mechanisms.

  • Homeostasis

    The process by which organisms maintain a stable internal environment despite external changes, ensuring optimal conditions for cellular function and overall survival.

  • Hypothalamus

    A brain structure that bridges the nervous and endocrine systems, regulating body temperature, hunger, thirst, and other homeostatic processes.

  • Endothermic

    Organisms that generate their primary body heat internally through metabolic processes, requiring significant energy intake to maintain a stable internal temperature.

  • Ectothermic

    Organisms that primarily rely on external environmental sources to regulate their body temperature, rather than generating significant heat through metabolic processes.

  • Poikilotherm

    An organism whose body temperature varies with the environmental temperature, often requiring less energy for thermoregulation compared to homeotherms.

  • Heterotherms

    Organisms that can switch between maintaining a constant body temperature and allowing it to vary with environmental conditions, using both homeothermic and poikilothermic strategies.

  • Vasoconstriction

    The narrowing of blood vessels, which reduces blood flow and heat loss, aiding in temperature regulation.

  • Vasodilation

    The widening of blood vessels, which increases blood flow and heat loss, aiding in body temperature regulation.

  • Countercurrent Exchange

    A mechanism where two fluids flow in opposite directions, allowing efficient transfer of heat or substances between them, optimizing conservation and exchange without additional energy expenditure.

  • Arteries

    Vessels that transport oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the body's tissues, playing a crucial role in thermoregulation by facilitating heat exchange through countercurrent mechanisms.