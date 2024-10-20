Thermoregulation definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (11)
Thermoregulation
The process by which organisms maintain their internal body temperature within a certain range, despite external temperature variations, primarily through physiological and behavioral mechanisms.
Homeostasis
The process by which organisms maintain a stable internal environment despite external changes, ensuring optimal conditions for cellular function and overall survival.
Hypothalamus
A brain structure that bridges the nervous and endocrine systems, regulating body temperature, hunger, thirst, and other homeostatic processes.
Endothermic
Organisms that generate their primary body heat internally through metabolic processes, requiring significant energy intake to maintain a stable internal temperature.
Ectothermic
Organisms that primarily rely on external environmental sources to regulate their body temperature, rather than generating significant heat through metabolic processes.
Poikilotherm
An organism whose body temperature varies with the environmental temperature, often requiring less energy for thermoregulation compared to homeotherms.
Heterotherms
Organisms that can switch between maintaining a constant body temperature and allowing it to vary with environmental conditions, using both homeothermic and poikilothermic strategies.
Vasoconstriction
The narrowing of blood vessels, which reduces blood flow and heat loss, aiding in temperature regulation.
Vasodilation
The widening of blood vessels, which increases blood flow and heat loss, aiding in body temperature regulation.
Countercurrent Exchange
A mechanism where two fluids flow in opposite directions, allowing efficient transfer of heat or substances between them, optimizing conservation and exchange without additional energy expenditure.
Arteries
Vessels that transport oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the body's tissues, playing a crucial role in thermoregulation by facilitating heat exchange through countercurrent mechanisms.