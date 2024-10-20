Thermoregulation quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of vasoconstriction in thermoregulation? Vasoconstriction reduces heat loss by constricting blood vessels.

How does vasodilation affect heat loss? Vasodilation increases heat loss by widening blood vessels.

What is the 'myth of the beer jacket' in relation to thermoregulation? The 'myth of the beer jacket' refers to the false belief that alcohol keeps you warm, when it actually causes vasodilation and increases heat loss.

What is countercurrent exchange and how does it help in thermoregulation? Countercurrent exchange involves two fluids flowing in opposite directions to exchange heat, helping to conserve body heat.

In the context of thermoregulation, what is the significance of veins and arteries being located next to each other? Veins and arteries located next to each other can exchange heat, warming the blood returning to the core and cooling the blood going to the extremities.

How does the countercurrent exchange system conserve heat without expending energy? The system conserves heat passively by allowing heat to flow from warmer arterial blood to cooler venous blood.

What is the primary function of the countercurrent exchange system in birds like the ibis? The primary function is to conserve body heat by warming the blood returning to the core and cooling the blood going to the extremities.

What is thermoregulation and which brain structure is primarily responsible for it? Thermoregulation is a type of homeostasis that controls body temperature, and the hypothalamus is primarily responsible for it.

How do endothermic organisms generate their body heat? Endothermic organisms generate their body heat internally through their metabolism.

What is the main difference between endotherms and ectotherms in terms of body heat generation? Endotherms generate their body heat internally, while ectotherms absorb most of their body heat from external sources.

What are the trade-offs for endotherms in maintaining body heat? Endotherms need to consume a lot of food to fuel their metabolic processes, but they have a more tightly controlled internal environment.

What is a homeotherm and give an example? A homeotherm is an organism that maintains a constant body temperature regardless of environmental conditions; an example is a mammal.

Define poikilotherm and provide an example. A poikilotherm is an organism whose body temperature varies with environmental conditions; an example is a lizard.

What is the role of the integumentary system in thermoregulation? The integumentary system, which includes skin, hair, and nails, helps maintain body heat by acting as a barrier and providing insulation.

How does brown adipose tissue contribute to thermoregulation? Brown adipose tissue contains high concentrations of mitochondria that generate heat through ATP production.

What is the purpose of shivering in thermoregulation? Shivering generates heat as a byproduct of involuntary muscle movement to warm the body.

How does sweating help in cooling the body? Sweating cools the body by evaporating water from the skin, which absorbs heat and lowers body temperature.

What is the role of fat in thermoregulation? Fat acts as an insulator, reducing heat loss to the environment.