Tissues definitions Flashcards

Tissues definitions

Tissues definitions
  • Tissues

    Specialized collections of similar cells that unite to perform specific functions within an organ, such as transport, protection, or storage.

  • Vascular Tissue

    Plant tissue responsible for transporting water, nutrients, and photosynthetic products over long distances, composed of xylem and phloem, and organized into vascular bundles.

  • Xylem

    Plant tissue that transports water and dissolved nutrients from roots to shoots, composed of tracheids and vessel elements, and functions unidirectionally.

  • Phloem

    Tissue in plants that transports sugars, amino acids, and hormones bidirectionally between roots and shoots, composed of sieve tube elements and companion cells.

  • Trachids

    Long, thin cells in xylem with pits in their secondary cell walls, facilitating water transport in all vascular plants.

  • Pits

    Openings in the secondary cell wall of tracheids and vessel elements in xylem, allowing water flow; only primary cell wall is present in these areas.

  • Vessel Elements

    Short, wide xylem cells in angiosperms with perforations and pits, enabling efficient water conduction.

  • Fibers

    Elongated, thick-walled cells in vascular plants that provide structural support, often found alongside xylem, composed of sclerenchyma tissue.

  • Parenchyma Cells

    Versatile plant cells involved in photosynthesis, storage, and healing; found in pith, cortex, and mesophyll; can differentiate into various cell types for growth and repair.

  • Epidermal Tissue

    A protective outer layer of cells in plants that guards against pathogens, physical damage, and water loss, often secreting a waxy cuticle and sometimes forming hair-like structures called trichomes.

  • Trichomes

    Specialized epidermal cells forming hair-like structures on plants, aiding in defense, reducing water loss, reflecting sunlight, and sometimes trapping insects for nutrient absorption.

  • Ground Tissue

    A plant tissue responsible for photosynthesis, storage, and support, consisting of parenchyma, collenchyma, and sclerenchyma cells, found in regions like the pith and cortex.

  • Cortex

    The outer layer of ground tissue in plant stems and roots, located outside the vascular bundles, involved in storage, photosynthesis, and support.