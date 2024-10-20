Tissues definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (13)
Tissues
Specialized collections of similar cells that unite to perform specific functions within an organ, such as transport, protection, or storage.
Vascular Tissue
Plant tissue responsible for transporting water, nutrients, and photosynthetic products over long distances, composed of xylem and phloem, and organized into vascular bundles.
Xylem
Plant tissue that transports water and dissolved nutrients from roots to shoots, composed of tracheids and vessel elements, and functions unidirectionally.
Phloem
Tissue in plants that transports sugars, amino acids, and hormones bidirectionally between roots and shoots, composed of sieve tube elements and companion cells.
Trachids
Long, thin cells in xylem with pits in their secondary cell walls, facilitating water transport in all vascular plants.
Pits
Openings in the secondary cell wall of tracheids and vessel elements in xylem, allowing water flow; only primary cell wall is present in these areas.
Vessel Elements
Short, wide xylem cells in angiosperms with perforations and pits, enabling efficient water conduction.
Fibers
Elongated, thick-walled cells in vascular plants that provide structural support, often found alongside xylem, composed of sclerenchyma tissue.
Parenchyma Cells
Versatile plant cells involved in photosynthesis, storage, and healing; found in pith, cortex, and mesophyll; can differentiate into various cell types for growth and repair.
Epidermal Tissue
A protective outer layer of cells in plants that guards against pathogens, physical damage, and water loss, often secreting a waxy cuticle and sometimes forming hair-like structures called trichomes.
Trichomes
Specialized epidermal cells forming hair-like structures on plants, aiding in defense, reducing water loss, reflecting sunlight, and sometimes trapping insects for nutrient absorption.
Ground Tissue
A plant tissue responsible for photosynthesis, storage, and support, consisting of parenchyma, collenchyma, and sclerenchyma cells, found in regions like the pith and cortex.
Cortex
The outer layer of ground tissue in plant stems and roots, located outside the vascular bundles, involved in storage, photosynthesis, and support.