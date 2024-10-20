Tissues quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • What is the primary function of epidermal tissue in plants?
    Epidermal tissue protects the plant from pathogens, physical damage, and helps prevent water loss.
  • What is the cuticle and what role does it play in plants?
    The cuticle is a waxy film secreted by epidermal cells that helps prevent water loss by being hydrophobic.
  • What are trichomes and what functions do they serve?
    Trichomes are hair-like structures made of specialized epidermal cells that can help with water loss, defense against herbivores, and even capturing prey.
  • What are the three main types of plant tissues?
    The three main types of plant tissues are epidermal tissue, vascular tissue, and ground tissue.
  • What is the role of ground tissue in plants?
    Ground tissue is responsible for producing and storing important molecules for the plant.
  • What are the two regions of ground tissue in plant stems?
    The two regions of ground tissue in plant stems are the pith and the cortex.
  • What is the function of parenchyma cells in plants?
    Parenchyma cells are involved in healing, asexual reproduction, and lateral transport of water and nutrients.
  • What is the primary role of collenchyma cells?
    Collenchyma cells provide structural support in growing parts of the plant, such as shoots and leaves.
  • What distinguishes sclerenchyma cells from collenchyma cells?
    Sclerenchyma cells provide structural support in areas where growth has ceased and are generally dead at maturity.
  • What are the two types of sclerenchyma cells?
    The two types of sclerenchyma cells are fibers and sclereids.
  • What is the role of the apical meristem in plant growth?
    The apical meristem is responsible for primary growth, producing new cells for roots and shoots.
  • What are the three primary meristems and what tissues do they give rise to?
    The three primary meristems are the protoderm (epidermis), procambium (vascular tissue), and ground meristem (ground tissue).
  • What is the function of the vascular cambium?
    The vascular cambium is a type of lateral meristem that develops from the procambium and contributes to the formation of vascular tissue.
  • What is the difference between primary and secondary growth in plants?
    Primary growth involves the extension of roots and shoots, while secondary growth involves the thickening of stems and roots.
  • What is the role of totipotent parenchyma cells in plants?
    Totipotent parenchyma cells can develop into any type of cell, aiding in healing and asexual reproduction.
  • What is the primary function of vascular tissue in plants?
    Vascular tissue transports water, nutrients, and photosynthetic products around the plant.
  • What are the two main types of vascular tissue in plants?
    The two main types of vascular tissue are xylem and phloem.
  • How does xylem transport water in plants?
    Xylem transports water and dissolved nutrients unidirectionally from the roots to the shoots.
  • What are trachids and what is their role in xylem?
    Trachids are long, thin water-conducting cells in xylem that have pits allowing water flow.
  • What is the difference between trachids and vessel elements in xylem?
    Trachids are long and thin, while vessel elements are shorter, wider, and have perforations for more efficient water conduction.
  • What is the role of phloem in plants?
    Phloem conducts sugars, amino acids, and chemical signaling molecules bidirectionally between roots and shoots.
  • What are sieve tube elements and their function in phloem?
    Sieve tube elements are specialized parenchyma cells that transport sugars and other elements, facilitated by sieve plates.
  • What is the function of companion cells in phloem?
    Companion cells support sieve tube elements both metabolically and physically, helping them stay alive and functional.
