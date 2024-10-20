Tissues quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of epidermal tissue in plants? Epidermal tissue protects the plant from pathogens, physical damage, and helps prevent water loss.

What is the cuticle and what role does it play in plants? The cuticle is a waxy film secreted by epidermal cells that helps prevent water loss by being hydrophobic.

What are trichomes and what functions do they serve? Trichomes are hair-like structures made of specialized epidermal cells that can help with water loss, defense against herbivores, and even capturing prey.

What are the three main types of plant tissues? The three main types of plant tissues are epidermal tissue, vascular tissue, and ground tissue.

What is the role of ground tissue in plants? Ground tissue is responsible for producing and storing important molecules for the plant.

What are the two regions of ground tissue in plant stems? The two regions of ground tissue in plant stems are the pith and the cortex.

What is the function of parenchyma cells in plants? Parenchyma cells are involved in healing, asexual reproduction, and lateral transport of water and nutrients.

What is the primary role of collenchyma cells? Collenchyma cells provide structural support in growing parts of the plant, such as shoots and leaves.

What distinguishes sclerenchyma cells from collenchyma cells? Sclerenchyma cells provide structural support in areas where growth has ceased and are generally dead at maturity.

What are the two types of sclerenchyma cells? The two types of sclerenchyma cells are fibers and sclereids.

What is the role of the apical meristem in plant growth? The apical meristem is responsible for primary growth, producing new cells for roots and shoots.

What are the three primary meristems and what tissues do they give rise to? The three primary meristems are the protoderm (epidermis), procambium (vascular tissue), and ground meristem (ground tissue).

What is the function of the vascular cambium? The vascular cambium is a type of lateral meristem that develops from the procambium and contributes to the formation of vascular tissue.

What is the difference between primary and secondary growth in plants? Primary growth involves the extension of roots and shoots, while secondary growth involves the thickening of stems and roots.

What is the role of totipotent parenchyma cells in plants? Totipotent parenchyma cells can develop into any type of cell, aiding in healing and asexual reproduction.

What is the primary function of vascular tissue in plants? Vascular tissue transports water, nutrients, and photosynthetic products around the plant.

What are the two main types of vascular tissue in plants? The two main types of vascular tissue are xylem and phloem.

How does xylem transport water in plants? Xylem transports water and dissolved nutrients unidirectionally from the roots to the shoots.

What are trachids and what is their role in xylem? Trachids are long, thin water-conducting cells in xylem that have pits allowing water flow.

What is the difference between trachids and vessel elements in xylem? Trachids are long and thin, while vessel elements are shorter, wider, and have perforations for more efficient water conduction.

What is the role of phloem in plants? Phloem conducts sugars, amino acids, and chemical signaling molecules bidirectionally between roots and shoots.

What are sieve tube elements and their function in phloem? Sieve tube elements are specialized parenchyma cells that transport sugars and other elements, facilitated by sieve plates.

What is the function of companion cells in phloem? Companion cells support sieve tube elements both metabolically and physically, helping them stay alive and functional.

