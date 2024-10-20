Tissues quiz Flashcards
Back
Tissues quiz
How well do you know this?
1/30
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (30)
- What is the primary function of epidermal tissue in plants?Epidermal tissue protects the plant from pathogens, physical damage, and helps prevent water loss.
- What is the cuticle and what role does it play in plants?The cuticle is a waxy film secreted by epidermal cells that helps prevent water loss by being hydrophobic.
- What are trichomes and what functions do they serve?Trichomes are hair-like structures made of specialized epidermal cells that can help with water loss, defense against herbivores, and even capturing prey.
- What are the three main types of plant tissues?The three main types of plant tissues are epidermal tissue, vascular tissue, and ground tissue.
- What is the role of ground tissue in plants?Ground tissue is responsible for producing and storing important molecules for the plant.
- What are the two regions of ground tissue in plant stems?The two regions of ground tissue in plant stems are the pith and the cortex.
- What is the function of parenchyma cells in plants?Parenchyma cells are involved in healing, asexual reproduction, and lateral transport of water and nutrients.
- What is the primary role of collenchyma cells?Collenchyma cells provide structural support in growing parts of the plant, such as shoots and leaves.
- What distinguishes sclerenchyma cells from collenchyma cells?Sclerenchyma cells provide structural support in areas where growth has ceased and are generally dead at maturity.
- What are the two types of sclerenchyma cells?The two types of sclerenchyma cells are fibers and sclereids.
- What is the role of the apical meristem in plant growth?The apical meristem is responsible for primary growth, producing new cells for roots and shoots.
- What are the three primary meristems and what tissues do they give rise to?The three primary meristems are the protoderm (epidermis), procambium (vascular tissue), and ground meristem (ground tissue).
- What is the function of the vascular cambium?The vascular cambium is a type of lateral meristem that develops from the procambium and contributes to the formation of vascular tissue.
- What is the difference between primary and secondary growth in plants?Primary growth involves the extension of roots and shoots, while secondary growth involves the thickening of stems and roots.
- What is the role of totipotent parenchyma cells in plants?Totipotent parenchyma cells can develop into any type of cell, aiding in healing and asexual reproduction.
- What is the primary function of vascular tissue in plants?Vascular tissue transports water, nutrients, and photosynthetic products around the plant.
- What are the two main types of vascular tissue in plants?The two main types of vascular tissue are xylem and phloem.
- How does xylem transport water in plants?Xylem transports water and dissolved nutrients unidirectionally from the roots to the shoots.
- What are trachids and what is their role in xylem?Trachids are long, thin water-conducting cells in xylem that have pits allowing water flow.
- What is the difference between trachids and vessel elements in xylem?Trachids are long and thin, while vessel elements are shorter, wider, and have perforations for more efficient water conduction.
- What is the role of phloem in plants?Phloem conducts sugars, amino acids, and chemical signaling molecules bidirectionally between roots and shoots.
- What are sieve tube elements and their function in phloem?Sieve tube elements are specialized parenchyma cells that transport sugars and other elements, facilitated by sieve plates.
- What is the function of companion cells in phloem?Companion cells support sieve tube elements both metabolically and physically, helping them stay alive and functional.
- What is the role of epidermal tissue in plants?Epidermal tissue protects the plant from pathogens, physical damage, and helps prevent water loss.
- What is the cuticle and its function in plants?The cuticle is a waxy film secreted by epidermal cells that helps prevent water loss.
- What are trichomes and their functions in plants?Trichomes are hair-like structures on the epidermis that can help with water loss, defense against herbivores, and reflecting sunlight.
- What is ground tissue and its general function in plants?Ground tissue is responsible for producing and storing important molecules and is found in regions like the pith and cortex.
- What are parenchyma cells and their significance in plants?Parenchyma cells are the most abundant cells in plants, involved in healing, asexual reproduction, and lateral transport of water and nutrients.
- What is the role of sclerenchyma cells in plants?Sclerenchyma cells provide structural support in areas where growth has ceased and are generally dead at maturity.
- What is the function of collenchyma cells in plants?Collenchyma cells provide structural support in growing parts of the plant, such as shoots and leaves, while being flexible and stretchy.