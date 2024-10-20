Skip to main content
Tropisms and Hormones definitions Flashcards

Tropisms and Hormones definitions
  • Phototropism

    Growth movement in plants where they bend towards light, driven by differential cell elongation on the shaded side due to the hormone auxin.

  • Gravitropism

    A plant's directional growth response to gravity, where roots grow downward and shoots grow upward, facilitated by the distribution of the hormone auxin and dense organelles called statoliths.

  • Statolith

    A dense, starch-filled organelle (amyloplast) in plant cells that sinks to detect gravity, aiding in the plant's gravitropic response.

  • Amyloplast

    Organelle in plant cells that stores starch granules and aids in gravity sensing by settling at the cell's bottom, triggering sensory signals for gravitropism.

  • Auxin

    A plant hormone that regulates growth by promoting cell elongation, root formation, and responses to light and gravity, influencing the direction of plant growth.

  • Plasmodesmata

    Channels between plant cells that allow the transport of molecules and communication, facilitating coordinated responses to stimuli.

  • Gibberellin

    A plant hormone that promotes stem elongation, seed germination, and fruit growth by stimulating cell division and elongation.

  • Abscisic Acid

    A plant hormone that regulates stomatal closure, seed dormancy, and inhibits germination, overriding blue light signals to conserve water and delay growth under stress conditions.

  • Brassinosteroid

    A class of plant hormones that regulate growth by promoting cell elongation and division, influencing overall plant size.

  • Senescence

    The gradual decline in cellular function and overall organismal vitality, often regulated by hormones like ethylene, leading to aging and eventual death.

  • Ethylene

    A gaseous plant hormone that regulates senescence, abscission, and fruit ripening by converting starches to sugars and degrading cell walls.

  • Abscission

    The shedding of leaves, flowers, or fruits from a plant, triggered by the hormone ethylene, which degrades cell walls at the base of the petiole.