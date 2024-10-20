Tropisms and Hormones quiz Flashcards
Tropisms and Hormones quiz
- What is the term for plant growth or movement in response to touch?Thigmotropism.
- How do Venus flytraps respond quickly to touch?They use an action potential, an electric signal transmitted through plasmodesmata by moving ions across the membrane.
- What hormone regulates plant growth by influencing the cell cycle?Cytokinins.
- Which hormone is involved in stem elongation and seed germination?Gibberellins.
- What is the role of abscisic acid in plants?It is involved in stomata closing and seed dormancy.
- What process is ethylene closely associated with in plants?Senescence, or biological aging.
- What is the primary function of the plant cuticle?To prevent water loss and protect against pathogens.
- What are trichomes and their primary function?Hair-like structures that protect plants against herbivores.
- What triggers the hypersensitive response in plants?Pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs).
- What is the difference between the hypersensitive response and systemic acquired resistance?The hypersensitive response is rapid and localized, while systemic acquired resistance is slower and plant-wide.
- What signaling molecule is used in systemic acquired resistance?Salicylic acid.
- What is the role of gibberellins in fruit growth?They induce cell division and elongation in the fruit.
- How does ethylene affect fruit ripening?It converts starches to sugars and breaks down cell walls, making the fruit sweeter and softer.
- What is the role of cytokinins in apical dominance?They promote bushy growth by influencing the ratio of cytokinins to auxin.
- What is the function of brassinosteroids in plants?They regulate cell elongation and division, affecting overall plant body size.
- What is phototropism?Phototropism is a plant's response to light, causing it to grow towards the light source.
- What is gravitropism and where is it observed?Gravitropism is a plant's movement in response to gravity, observed in both roots and shoots.
- What is the statolith hypothesis?The statolith hypothesis suggests that dense statoliths sink to the bottom of cells, activating sensory signals to help the plant sense gravity.
- How does auxin distribution affect root growth?Uneven auxin distribution causes roots to bend towards the side with more auxin.
- What is thigmotropism?Thigmotropism is a plant's growth or movement in response to touch or physical contact.
- How do Venus flytraps capture their prey?Venus flytraps use action potentials to quickly close on their prey in response to touch.
- What role do cytokinins play in plant growth?Cytokinins regulate growth by controlling the cell cycle and promoting cell division.
- What is the function of gibberellins in plants?Gibberellins induce cell division and elongation in stems, and are involved in fruit growth and seed germination.
- How does abscisic acid affect stomata and seed dormancy?Abscisic acid promotes stomatal closing and inhibits seed germination.
- What is the role of ethylene in plants?Ethylene is involved in senescence, leaf abscission, and fruit ripening.
- What is the effect of ethylene on fruit ripening?Ethylene converts starches to sugars, making the fruit sweeter and softer.
- How do plants respond to wind or physical stimuli?Plants exposed to frequent physical stimuli, like wind, often restrict their vertical growth to avoid damage.
- What is apical dominance and which hormones are involved?Apical dominance is the suppression of lateral bud growth by the apical bud, regulated by the ratio of cytokinins to auxin.
- What is senescence in plants?Senescence is the process of aging in plants, marked by a gradual deterioration of function.
- What is the role of brassinosteroids in plants?Brassinosteroids are involved in cell elongation and division, regulating overall plant body size.