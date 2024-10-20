Tropisms and Hormones quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is the term for plant growth or movement in response to touch? Thigmotropism.

How do Venus flytraps respond quickly to touch? They use an action potential, an electric signal transmitted through plasmodesmata by moving ions across the membrane.

What hormone regulates plant growth by influencing the cell cycle? Cytokinins.

Which hormone is involved in stem elongation and seed germination? Gibberellins.

What is the role of abscisic acid in plants? It is involved in stomata closing and seed dormancy.

What process is ethylene closely associated with in plants? Senescence, or biological aging.

What is the primary function of the plant cuticle? To prevent water loss and protect against pathogens.

What are trichomes and their primary function? Hair-like structures that protect plants against herbivores.

What triggers the hypersensitive response in plants? Pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs).

What is the difference between the hypersensitive response and systemic acquired resistance? The hypersensitive response is rapid and localized, while systemic acquired resistance is slower and plant-wide.

What signaling molecule is used in systemic acquired resistance? Salicylic acid.

What is the role of gibberellins in fruit growth? They induce cell division and elongation in the fruit.

How does ethylene affect fruit ripening? It converts starches to sugars and breaks down cell walls, making the fruit sweeter and softer.

What is the role of cytokinins in apical dominance? They promote bushy growth by influencing the ratio of cytokinins to auxin.

What is the function of brassinosteroids in plants? They regulate cell elongation and division, affecting overall plant body size.

What is phototropism? Phototropism is a plant's response to light, causing it to grow towards the light source.

What is gravitropism and where is it observed? Gravitropism is a plant's movement in response to gravity, observed in both roots and shoots.

What is the statolith hypothesis? The statolith hypothesis suggests that dense statoliths sink to the bottom of cells, activating sensory signals to help the plant sense gravity.

How does auxin distribution affect root growth? Uneven auxin distribution causes roots to bend towards the side with more auxin.

How do plants respond to wind or physical stimuli? Plants exposed to frequent physical stimuli, like wind, often restrict their vertical growth to avoid damage.

What is apical dominance and which hormones are involved? Apical dominance is the suppression of lateral bud growth by the apical bud, regulated by the ratio of cytokinins to auxin.

What is senescence in plants? Senescence is the process of aging in plants, marked by a gradual deterioration of function.