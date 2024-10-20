Skip to main content
Types of Cell Signaling definitions Flashcards

Types of Cell Signaling definitions
  • Cell Signaling

    The process by which cells communicate with each other to coordinate functions and maintain homeostasis either through direct contact or by releasing signaling molecules that affect distant cells.

  • Cell Junctions

    Structures that connect adjacent cells, facilitating direct communication and exchange of materials, such as ions and signaling molecules, to maintain homeostasis in multicellular organisms.

  • Gap Junctions

    Protein channels connecting the cytoplasm of adjacent animal cells, allowing direct exchange of ions, nutrients, and signaling molecules for cell communication.

  • Plasmodesmata

    Channels connecting plant cells' cytoplasm, allowing direct exchange of nutrients, materials, and signaling molecules for communication.

  • Cell To Cell Recognition

    When cells recognize and bind to each other via specific membrane proteins, triggering a cellular response.

  • Membrane Proteins

    Proteins embedded in the cell membrane that facilitate cell signaling, transport, and recognition by interacting with other cells or molecules.

  • Cellular Response

    The process by which a cell reacts to a signal, leading to a specific change in cellular activity or function.

  • Synaptic Signaling

    A nerve cell releases neurotransmitters across a synapse to a target cell, enabling rapid, localized communication.

  • Synapse

    A junction between two nerve cells where neurotransmitters are released to transmit signals to the next cell, enabling communication within the nervous system.

  • Paracrine Signaling

    Local cell signaling where a cell releases signaling molecules that affect nearby target cells within the same tissue, without entering the bloodstream.