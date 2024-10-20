Water Potential definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (23)
Water Potential
The potential energy of water to move between two environments, influenced by solute concentration and pressure, determining the direction of water flow from high to low potential.
Psi
Psi (Ψ) in biology refers to water potential, the potential energy of water to move between two environments, influenced by solute concentration (Ψs) and pressure (Ψp), measured in megapascals (MPa).
Solute Potential
The measure of the tendency of water to move by osmosis, influenced by solute concentration; higher solute concentration results in lower potential, making it a negative pressure relative to pure water.
Pressure Potential
Physical pressure exerted on water within plant cells, influencing water movement. It can be positive (turgor pressure) or negative (tension), affecting overall water potential and transport efficiency.
Megapascals
A unit of pressure used to measure water potential in plants, equivalent to one million Pascals. It helps determine the direction of water movement based on pressure differences.
Pascals
SI unit of pressure, defined as one newton per square meter. Used to measure pressure in various scientific contexts, including water potential in plants.
Osmosis
The movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from an area of low solute concentration to an area of high solute concentration, driven by differences in water potential.
Solute Concentration
The measure of the amount of solute particles in a solution, which affects the movement of water across membranes due to osmosis, with higher solute levels resulting in lower water potential.
Negative Pressure
A pulling force created by a vacuum or reduced pressure in a system, causing fluids to move towards the area of lower pressure, as seen in plant water transport and using a straw.
Turgor Pressure
The pressure exerted by the cell contents against the cell wall, primarily due to water intake in the vacuole, maintaining cell rigidity and plant structure.
Protoplasts
The living contents of a plant cell, including the plasma membrane but excluding the cell wall, which can be isolated by removing the cell wall enzymatically.
Wall Pressure
The force exerted by a plant cell wall against the turgor pressure of the cell's contents, maintaining cell rigidity and structure.
Plasmolysis
The process where plant cells lose water in a hypertonic solution, causing the cell membrane to pull away from the cell wall, leading to cell shrinkage and potential cell death.
Wilting
The loss of turgor pressure in plant cells, causing them to become flaccid and resulting in the drooping or bending of stems and leaves.
Water Potential Gradient
The potential energy difference driving water movement from areas of high water potential (less negative) to low water potential (more negative), crucial for water transport in plants.
Proton Pumps
Membrane proteins that actively transport protons (H⁺ ions) across a cell membrane, creating an electrochemical gradient used for processes like ATP synthesis and nutrient uptake.
Photosynthesis Transpiration Compromise
The balance plants must maintain between opening stomata for photosynthesis and minimizing water loss through transpiration.
Cuticle
A waxy, hydrophobic layer on the surface of plants that minimizes water loss and provides a barrier against pathogens.
Capillary Action
The movement of water through narrow spaces due to adhesion, cohesion, and surface tension, enabling water to travel against gravity, such as in plant xylem.
Adhesion
The attraction between water molecules and other surfaces, enabling water to cling to and move along those surfaces, crucial for processes like capillary action in plants.
Cohesion
The attraction between water molecules due to hydrogen bonding, enabling water to form droplets and move against gravity in plants.
Meniscus
The curved surface of a liquid in a container, caused by the liquid's adhesion to the container walls and cohesion within the liquid itself.
Surface Tension
The force between water molecules at the air-water interface, creating a "skin" that resists external force, enabling small objects to rest on the surface without sinking.