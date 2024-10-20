Water Potential quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is pressure potential in the context of water potential? Pressure potential is the physical pressure on water, which can be positive or negative.

How does solute potential affect water movement when membranes are present? Water moves from high to low solute potential when membranes are present.

Why is a semipermeable membrane necessary for solute potential differences? A semipermeable membrane is necessary to concentrate solutes and create a difference in solute potential.

What happens to water in a U-shaped tube with different solute potentials on each side? Water moves from the side with high solute potential to the side with low solute potential.

What is turgor pressure and how is it related to wall pressure? Turgor pressure is the pressure inside a cell due to its contents pushing against the cell wall, and wall pressure is the equal and opposite force exerted by the cell wall.

What is plasmolysis in plant cells? Plasmolysis is the process where cells lose water and shrivel up, often leading to cell death.

How does water potential in soil compare to water potential in plant roots? Dry soil has lower water potential than plant roots, while damp soil has higher water potential.

What role do stomata play in transpiration? Stomata control gas exchange and water evaporation from the plant.

How do proton pumps affect the opening and closing of stomata? Proton pumps create a proton gradient that allows potassium ions to enter the cell, followed by water, causing the stomata to open.

What is the photosynthesis-transpiration compromise? It is the balance between conserving water and maximizing photosynthesis by regulating stomata opening.

What is capillary action and what factors contribute to it? Capillary action is the movement of water through narrow spaces due to adhesion, cohesion, and surface tension.

What is the cohesion-tension theory? The cohesion-tension theory states that evaporation from leaves creates negative pressure, pulling water up from the roots.

What is bulk flow in the context of xylem sap movement? Bulk flow is the movement of xylem sap due to pressure potential differences.

What is the role of lignin in vascular tissue? Lignin strengthens the secondary cell walls of vascular tissue, allowing it to withstand the pressure generated by water transport.