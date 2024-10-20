Water Potential quiz Flashcards
Water Potential quiz
- What is pressure potential in the context of water potential?Pressure potential is the physical pressure on water, which can be positive or negative.
- How does solute potential affect water movement when membranes are present?Water moves from high to low solute potential when membranes are present.
- Why is a semipermeable membrane necessary for solute potential differences?A semipermeable membrane is necessary to concentrate solutes and create a difference in solute potential.
- What happens to water in a U-shaped tube with different solute potentials on each side?Water moves from the side with high solute potential to the side with low solute potential.
- What is turgor pressure and how is it related to wall pressure?Turgor pressure is the pressure inside a cell due to its contents pushing against the cell wall, and wall pressure is the equal and opposite force exerted by the cell wall.
- What is plasmolysis in plant cells?Plasmolysis is the process where cells lose water and shrivel up, often leading to cell death.
- How does water potential in soil compare to water potential in plant roots?Dry soil has lower water potential than plant roots, while damp soil has higher water potential.
- What role do stomata play in transpiration?Stomata control gas exchange and water evaporation from the plant.
- How do proton pumps affect the opening and closing of stomata?Proton pumps create a proton gradient that allows potassium ions to enter the cell, followed by water, causing the stomata to open.
- What is the photosynthesis-transpiration compromise?It is the balance between conserving water and maximizing photosynthesis by regulating stomata opening.
- What is capillary action and what factors contribute to it?Capillary action is the movement of water through narrow spaces due to adhesion, cohesion, and surface tension.
- What is the cohesion-tension theory?The cohesion-tension theory states that evaporation from leaves creates negative pressure, pulling water up from the roots.
- What is bulk flow in the context of xylem sap movement?Bulk flow is the movement of xylem sap due to pressure potential differences.
- What is the role of lignin in vascular tissue?Lignin strengthens the secondary cell walls of vascular tissue, allowing it to withstand the pressure generated by water transport.
- What is translocation in plants?Translocation is the bulk flow of sugars from source to sink through the phloem.