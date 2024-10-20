Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

X-Inactivation definitions Flashcards

Back
X-Inactivation definitions
How well do you know this?
1/9

  • X Linked Gene

    A gene located on the X chromosome, often resulting in distinct inheritance patterns and phenotypic expressions in males and females due to the presence of one or two X chromosomes.

  • Recessive Allele

    An allele that is only expressed phenotypically when two copies are present, as it is masked by a dominant allele in heterozygotes.

  • X Chromosome

    A sex chromosome carrying genes that determine traits such as fur color in cats, with females having two and males one, influencing patterns like calico in heterozygous females.

  • Calico

    A fur pattern in heterozygous female cats, displaying black and orange patches due to X-linked inactivation, resulting in a mosaic of fur colors.

  • Alleles

    Variants of a gene that occur at the same locus on homologous chromosomes, influencing specific traits, such as fur color in cats.

  • Heterozygote

    An organism with two different alleles for a specific gene, resulting in a phenotype that can show traits from both alleles, such as calico fur in cats.

  • Genotype

    The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of the specific alleles inherited from both parents, determining traits such as fur color in cats.

  • Homozygous Dominant

    Having two identical dominant alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of the dominant trait.

  • Barr Body

    An inactivated X chromosome in female mammals, visible in the nucleus, leading to mosaic traits like calico fur in cats.