X-Inactivation definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (9)
X Linked Gene
A gene located on the X chromosome, often resulting in distinct inheritance patterns and phenotypic expressions in males and females due to the presence of one or two X chromosomes.
Recessive Allele
An allele that is only expressed phenotypically when two copies are present, as it is masked by a dominant allele in heterozygotes.
X Chromosome
A sex chromosome carrying genes that determine traits such as fur color in cats, with females having two and males one, influencing patterns like calico in heterozygous females.
Calico
A fur pattern in heterozygous female cats, displaying black and orange patches due to X-linked inactivation, resulting in a mosaic of fur colors.
Alleles
Variants of a gene that occur at the same locus on homologous chromosomes, influencing specific traits, such as fur color in cats.
Heterozygote
An organism with two different alleles for a specific gene, resulting in a phenotype that can show traits from both alleles, such as calico fur in cats.
Genotype
The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of the specific alleles inherited from both parents, determining traits such as fur color in cats.
Homozygous Dominant
Having two identical dominant alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of the dominant trait.
Barr Body
An inactivated X chromosome in female mammals, visible in the nucleus, leading to mosaic traits like calico fur in cats.