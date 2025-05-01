- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
During the first meeting, one person is asked to guess the other’s all-time favorite book. The guess is not only incorrect but also from a genre the other person strongly dislikes.
If the guess is significantly off and shows little understanding of the other person’s preferences, what is the probability that a second meeting will occur?
Approximately of households have regular access to high-speed internet. If you randomly select four households, is it significantly high to find that all four have internet access? Justify your answer.
A lottery machine draws a random number from to . Event D is drawing a number that is an even integer. How many outcomes are in event D, and is this event a simple event?
A political poll estimates the proportion of voters favoring a measure using a random sample of respondents. The polling firm suggests increasing the sample size to respondents. Will this change improve the precision of the estimated proportion? Choose the best answer.
A student council will randomly select two committees to consult from ten committees, one of which is the Finance Committee and one is the Outreach Committee. What is the probability that the two selected committees are exactly the Finance Committee and the Outreach Committee?
Why is understanding probability important for making business decisions?
Assume non-leap years and that each birthday is equally likely. Find the probability a person is born in June, and indicate whether using classical probability is suitable.
Which of the following best describes the standard textbook definition of an unusual event () in probability?
At Adventure Park there are distinct rides including Thunderbolt and Cyclone. Maya will choose two different rides at random by writing ride names on identical slips and drawing two slips without replacement (the order does not matter). What is the probability that she selects exactly the pair Thunderbolt and Cyclone?
A person adopts four pets, and each pet is either a cat (c) or a dog (d), with both being equally likely. List all possible outcomes in the sample space.
What is the probability of getting three cats and one dog (in any order)?