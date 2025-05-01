Skip to main content
Basic Concepts of Probability
4. Probability / Basic Concepts of Probability / Problem 6
Problem 6
Why is understanding probability important for making business decisions?
A
It guarantees that all decisions will be profitable.
B
It allows businesses to avoid collecting any data.
C
It eliminates uncertainty from all business processes.
D
It helps managers assess risks and make informed choices based on likely outcomes.
