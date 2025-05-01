Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Binomial Distribution
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Binomial Distribution
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
7 of 10
Next
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Binomial Distribution / Problem 7
Problem 7
A poll finds that
70
%
70\%
of college students own a laptop. In a random sample of
12
12
college students, what is the probability that between
5
5
and
9
9
, inclusive, own a laptop?
A
0.7681
0.7681
B
0.7377
0.7377
C
0.8452
0.8452
D
0.4893
0.4893
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options