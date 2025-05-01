A research team is evaluating a new dietary supplement intended to enhance memory. They select 400 400 college students aged 18 18 to 22 22 , all from the same university. The students are randomly divided into two groups: one receives the supplement, and the other receives a placebo. Both groups take their assigned pills daily for six weeks, and memory tests are administered before and after the treatment. What is a potential flaw in this experimental design, and how could it be addressed?