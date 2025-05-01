Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Intro to Stats
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
1. Introduction to Statistics / Intro to Stats / Problem 3
5.2% out of 28,500 college students surveyed said they exercise daily, according to data from the National Fitness Association.
Which of the following is the level of measurement of the value 5.2%?
A
Nominal
B
Ordinal
C
Interval
D
Ratio
