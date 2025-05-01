- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A survey records the number of students enrolled in different types of courses and at different levels at a university. If a student is selected at random, what is the probability that the student is at the postgraduate level and enrolled in arts?
Fill in the blanks.
If is written, it represents the probability of _______________ given _______________.
A university records the number of first-time and returning students who passed or failed a final exam. The data is as follows:
What is the probability that a student passed, given that the student was returning?
A statistics department reports the following data for students taking the final exam:
What is the probability that a student was a repeat test taker, given that the student failed the exam?
A hospital surveyed staff members — nurses and doctors — to find out whether they participate in wellness programs. The results are shown in the table below:
What is the probability that a randomly selected staff member participates in wellness programs, given that the staff member is a doctor?
A college tracks the number of male and female students who received bachelor's degrees in science and non-science fields in a given year:
What is the probability that a randomly selected bachelor's degree recipient earned a science degree, given that the student is male?
A college tracks the number of male and female students who graduate with degrees in science and non-science fields:
What is the probability that a randomly selected science graduate is male?