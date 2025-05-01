Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Back
Introduction to Contingency Tables
4. Probability / Introduction to Contingency Tables / Problem 4
Problem 4
A statistics department reports the following data for students taking the final exam:
What is the probability that a student was a repeat test taker, given that the student failed the exam?
A
0.347
0.347
B
0.523
0.523
C
0.246
0.246
D
0.319
0.319
