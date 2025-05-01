Skip to main content
Percentiles & Quartiles
3. Describing Data Numerically / Percentiles & Quartiles / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given the data set
12
12
,
15
15
,
10
10
,
18
18
,
14
14
,
20
20
,
13
13
,
17
17
,
11
11
, and
16
16
, find the midquartile.
A
11.5
11.5
B
14.5
14.5
C
15.5
15.5
D
12.5
12.5
