Order the following -values from the weakest to the strongest evidence against the null hypothesis ():
1.
2.
3.
4.
A poll suggests that over of city residents support expanding public transportation. In a random sample of residents, expressed support. At , is there sufficient evidence to back the poll's claim?
A company advertises that at least of its customers are satisfied with their service. In a survey of customers, say they are satisfied. Which of the following is the correct null hypothesis for testing the company's claim?
A workforce analyst claims that more than half of remote employees believe their time management skills improved while working from home. In a random sample of remote employees, say their time management skills improved. At the significance level, is there enough evidence to support the analyst’s claim?
A health organization surveyed adults about flu vaccination. The organization stated that of all adults received a flu shot, with a margin of error of at a confidence level. What inference can be made from this survey?
A survey analyst claims that at least of consumers support stricter labeling laws for organic products. A recent random sample of consumers shows that of them support stricter labeling laws. Using a significance level of , is there enough evidence to reject the analyst’s claim?
A local haunted house claims that at least of its visitors report being scared during the tour. A skeptical blogger suspects the true proportion is less than , and collects a random sample of visitors, of whom said they were scared. Use a randomization procedure to test the blogger's claim at the significance level.
Consider a hypothesis test for the proportion of a population, where the test statistic obtained is . The claim being tested is that the population proportion is greater than .
i. Determine whether the test is two-tailed, right-tailed, or left-tailed.
ii. Calculate the -value for this test.
iii. At a significance level of , should we reject the null hypothesis or fail to reject it?
A survey of college students found that said they prefer online classes over in-person classes. Test the claim, at the significance level, that fewer than half of college students prefer online classes.
A researcher claims that of adults exercise at least three times a week. In a survey of adults, said they exercise at least three times a week. At the significance level, test the researcher's claim.