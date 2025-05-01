Skip to main content
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions / Problem 10
A researcher claims that 40%40\% of adults exercise at least three times a week. In a survey of 500500 adults, 215215 said they exercise at least three times a week. At the 0.010.01 significance level, test the researcher's claim.