1. Introduction to Statistics / Sampling Methods / Problem 8
Problem 8
A research team is evaluating the effectiveness of a new breathing technique for reducing anxiety in young adults. A total of participants aged , all diagnosed with mild anxiety, volunteer for the study. They are randomly assigned to practice either the breathing technique or a control activity (sitting quietly) each day for weeks. Anxiety levels are measured using two standard psychological scales at the beginning and end of the study. Identify one potential problem in this experimental design and suggest a way to improve it.