A research team is evaluating the effectiveness of a new breathing technique for reducing anxiety in young adults. A total of 36 36 participants aged 18 – 19 18–19 , all diagnosed with mild anxiety, volunteer for the study. They are randomly assigned to practice either the breathing technique or a control activity (sitting quietly) each day for 4 4 weeks. Anxiety levels are measured using two standard psychological scales at the beginning and end of the study. Identify one potential problem in this experimental design and suggest a way to improve it.