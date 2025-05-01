A Kruskal–Wallis test is used to compare the wait time distributions at three different service centers. The calculated test statistic is: H ≈ 8.37 H≈8.37

At the α = 0.05 α=0.05 significance level, the critical value from the chi-square distribution with d f = 2 df=2 is: χ 0.05 , 2 2 = 5.991 \chi_{0.05,2}^2=5.991

Based on this information, should the null hypothesis be rejected?