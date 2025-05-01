Skip to main content
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Steps in Hypothesis Testing / Problem 7
Problem 7
Given a confidence level of
0.90
0.90
and a sample size of
22
22
, what are the critical values for the
t
t
-distribution?
A
±
1.323
\pm1.323
B
±
1.734
\pm1.734
C
±
1.725
\pm1.725
D
±
1.721
\pm1.721
