Activity Coefficient Calculator
Compute ionic activity coefficients (γi) and the mean activity coefficient γ± for aqueous electrolytes using Debye–Hückel (limiting), Davies, or Extended Debye–Hückel at 25 °C. Enter ions (charge and amount), and optionally the ion-size parameter ai (Å).
Background
Electrolyte solutions deviate from ideal behavior. We account for this using an activity coefficient γ so that a = γ×(concentration). For ionic strength I = ½ Σ mizi2 (molality basis), Debye–Hückel-type expressions relate log10γi to I, charge zi, and (for the extended form) an effective ion size ai.
How to use this calculator
- Pick a model: Davies is a solid default up to moderate ionic strength; Extended DH lets you include ion size ai (Å).
- Choose basis: use molality when possible; molarity is acceptable for dilute aqueous solutions.
- Add ions: one row per ionic species with charge z and amount (m or c). For Extended DH, add ai.
- Set ν+, ν−: enter electrolyte stoichiometric coefficients to report γ±.
- Use Quick picks to prefill examples; edit any field and click Calculate.
Formula & Equation Used
Ionic strength: I = ½ Σ mi zi2
Debye–Hückel (limiting): log₁₀γi = −A zi2 √I
Davies: log₁₀γi = −A zi2 [ √I/(1+√I) − 0.3 I ]
Extended Debye–Hückel: log₁₀γi = −A zi2 [ √I / (1 + B ai √I ) ]
Mean coefficient: γ± = (γ+ν+ γ−ν−)1/(ν+ + ν−)
Here A=0.509, B=0.328 for water at 25 °C.
Which model should I choose?
- Debye–Hückel (limiting law) — for very dilute solutions (I ≲ 0.01). It’s the simplest but least accurate beyond trace concentrations.
- Davies equation — a great all-around choice for most laboratory salt solutions (0.01 ≲ I ≲ 0.5). It balances simplicity and accuracy and doesn’t require ion-size parameters.
- Extended Debye–Hückel — recommended for multivalent or mixed electrolytes. Requires ion-size ai (Å) but performs more smoothly at higher ionic strengths up to about I ≈ 0.5.
- Beyond 0.5 M (e.g., seawater, brines) — Debye–Hückel-type models break down; use Pitzer or SIT equations instead.
These guidelines assume 25 °C water. Acceptable ranges shift slightly with temperature and solvent dielectric constant.
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — 0.10 m NaCl (Davies)
Ions: Na⁺ (z=+1, m=0.10), Cl⁻ (z=−1, m=0.10).
1) Ionic strength: I = ½[(0.10)(1²) + (0.10)(1²)] = 0.10.
2) √I = 0.316; term = √I/(1+√I) − 0.3I ≈ 0.240 − 0.030 = 0.210.
3) log₁₀γNa+ = log₁₀γCl− = −(0.509)(1)(0.210) ≈ −0.107 → γ ≈ 0.78.
4) Mean γ± (1:1) ≈ 0.78.
Example 2 — 0.010 m MgCl₂ (Davies)
Ions: Mg²⁺ (z=+2, m=0.010), Cl⁻ (z=−1, m=0.020).
1) I = ½[(0.010)(2²) + (0.020)(1²)] = 0.03; √I = 0.173.
2) term ≈ 0.173/(1+0.173) − 0.3×0.03 ≈ 0.148 − 0.009 = 0.139.
3) log₁₀γMg²+ = −0.509×4×0.139 ≈ −0.282 → γ ≈ 0.52;
log₁₀γCl− = −0.509×1×0.139 ≈ −0.071 → γ ≈ 0.85.
4) Mean γ± (1:2) = (γ+ γ−2)1/3 ≈ (0.52×0.85²)1/3 ≈ 0.72.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Molality or molarity?
Debye–Hückel theory is formally molality-based. For dilute aqueous solutions, molarity is a good approximation.
Q: What ai should I use?
Use effective hydrated ion sizes (Å). If unknown, values between 3–9 Å are typical; results are not very sensitive at low I.
Q: Temperature?
This calculator assumes 25 °C (A=0.509, B=0.328). At other temperatures, A and B vary with solvent properties.