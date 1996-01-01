Amortization Calculator

Calculate your loan payment and see the full amortization schedule — how much of every payment goes to interest versus principal, how fast your balance actually declines, and how much an extra payment could save you.

Background

Amortization means paying off a loan through equal periodic payments, where each payment covers that period's interest first and puts the rest toward the principal. Because the interest is always calculated on the remaining balance, the mix shifts over time: early payments are mostly interest, and late payments are mostly principal — even though the payment amount itself never changes.