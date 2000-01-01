Average Atomic Mass Calculator

Compute the average atomic mass from isotopic masses and percent abundances. Add up to 6 isotopes, use quick picks, and get step-by-step contributions. Optionally solve for one unknown abundance.

Background

The periodic table’s atomic mass is a weighted average of an element’s naturally occurring isotopes. Each isotope contributes its mass multiplied by its fractional abundance. For example, chlorine’s two stable isotopes (~75.78% ³⁵Cl and ~24.22% ³⁷Cl) average to ~35.45 amu.