Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Convert between chemistry units:

Result:

No results yet. Choose a category/units, enter a value, and convert.

How to use the converter

1) Pick the quantity (length, mass, volume, pressure, energy, temperature).
2) Enter a value, then choose from and to units.
3) Click Convert (or press Enter) to get the answer and the factor used.
4) Use Swap to flip units and auto-recompute.

Chemistry-friendly notes

  • Pressure: 1 atm = 101 325 Pa (exact); 1 bar = 100 000 Pa (exact).
  • Energy: 1 cal = 4.184 J (thermochemical convention), 1 kcal = 4184 J.
  • Volume: 1 mL = 1 cm³; 1 L = 1000 mL = 10⁻³ m³.
  • Temperature uses affine formulas (offset + scale), not a single factor.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Pressure)

Convert 0.980 atm to mmHg.

  1. Use 1 atm = 760 mmHg (standard convention).
  2. 0.980 × 760 = 744.8 mmHg.

Example 2 (Energy)

Convert 3.50 kJ to calories.

  1. 1 cal = 4.184 J ⇒ 1 kJ = 1000 J = 1000 / 4.184 cal ≈ 239.006 cal.
  2. 3.50 kJ × 239.006 ≈ 836.5 cal.

Example 3 (Temperature)

Convert 25 °C to K and °F.

  1. K = °C + 273.15 ⇒ 25 + 273.15 = 298.15 K.
  2. °F = (9/5)·°C + 32 ⇒ (9/5)·25 + 32 = 77 °F.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the difference between mmHg and Torr?

1 Torr is defined as exactly 1/760 atm. 1 mmHg is very close (based on mercury column definition); for most general chemistry problems they’re treated as interchangeable.

Q: Which calorie do you use?

The thermochemical calorie: 1 cal = 4.184 J. (Nutrition “Calorie” is 1 kcal.)

Q: Are these factors precise enough for exams?

Yes for Gen Chem. When your instructor specifies different constants, match their values.