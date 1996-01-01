Circumference Calculator

Convert between a circle’s circumference (C), diameter (D), and radius (r) using C = πD and C = 2πr. Includes unit support, quick picks, optional step-by-step, and a small visual.

Background

Circumference is the distance around a circle. Diameter goes straight across through the center, and radius is half the diameter. These are always related: D = 2r, C = πD, and C = 2πr.