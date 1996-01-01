Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Choose what you know

Which value do you have?

Tip: This calculator uses π ≈ 3.141592653589793. Units stay consistent (cm → cm).

Distance around the circle.

Units:

Options:

Result:

No results yet. Enter a value and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  1. Select which value you know: C, D, or r.
  2. Enter that value.
  3. Pick a unit and click Calculate.
  4. Enable Step-by-step to see the exact formula used.

How this calculator works

  • From circumference: D = C/π, r = C/(2π)
  • From diameter: C = πD, r = D/2
  • From radius: C = 2πr, D = 2r

Formula & Equation Used

Circumference: C = πD = 2πr

Diameter–radius: D = 2r

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — find diameter and radius from circumference

Given C = 31.4 cm, find D and r.

  1. Use D = C/π and r = C/(2π).
  2. D = 31.4 / π ≈ 9.99 cm
  3. r = 31.4 / (2π) ≈ 4.995 cm

Example 2 — find circumference and radius from diameter

Given D = 8 in, find C and r.

  1. Use C = πD and r = D/2.
  2. C = π·8 ≈ 25.133 in
  3. r = 8/2 = 4 in

Example 3 — find circumference and diameter from radius

Given r = 2 m, find C and D.

  1. Use C = 2πr and D = 2r.
  2. C = 2π·2 ≈ 12.566 m
  3. D = 2·2 = 4 m

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need to convert units first?

Only if you want a different unit. Otherwise, keep one unit selected and your answers will be in that same unit.

Q: Why does π show up?

For every circle, the ratio C/D is constant — that constant is π.

Q: Can these values be negative?

No. Real circle measurements must be positive, so the calculator flags non-positive inputs.