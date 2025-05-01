Graph the given ellipse and indicate its foci.
For the following equation of a parabola, solve for the focus and directrix, and then graph.
x2 = 24y
Consider the foci and vertices of the hyperbola given below. Determine the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola using the given information. Foci: (0, ±5) Vertices: (0, ±1)
Given the following conditions of a hyperbola, solve for the standard form of its equation
Endpoints of transverse axis: (0, - 8), (0, 8)
Asymptote: y = 4x
Find the equation of the asymptote and indicate the loci after graphing the hyperbola x2/25 - y2 = 1
The equation of the hyperbola is given below. Draw the graph using its center, vertices, and asymptotes. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.
(x + 3)2 − (y + 5)2 = 5
Without completing the square, determine whether the equation represents a parabola, circle, ellipse, or hyperbola.
x2+9y2−28x−270y+2185=0
Determine the graph that the equation represents.
4x2+64x+4y2−48y=500