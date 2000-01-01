Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

1) Choose Simple (enter molality) or Advanced (compute molality from masses).
2) Enter solvent constants (or click a Quick solvent).
3) Enter i (van’t Hoff factor) and either m or the masses to compute m.
4) Click Calculate to see ΔTb, ΔTf and new boiling/freezing points.

Formulas

  • ΔTb = iKbm,   New BP = BPnormal + ΔTb
  • ΔTf = iKfm,   New FP = FPnormal − ΔTf
  • m (molality) = (moles of solute) / (kg of solvent)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Simple)

Water with m = 0.200 mol/kg of a non-electrolyte (i=1.0). Kb=0.512, Kf=1.86.
ΔTb=iKbm=1.0×0.512×0.200=0.1024 °C → BP≈100.10 °C.
ΔTf=iKfm=1.0×1.86×0.200=0.372 °C → FP≈−0.372 °C.

Example 2 (Advanced)

5.00 g NaCl (M=58.44) dissolved in 100.0 g water. i≈2.0, Kf=1.86.
n = 5.00/58.44 = 0.0856 mol; kg solvent = 0.1000 kg; m = 0.856 mol/kg.
ΔTf = iKfm = 2.0×1.86×0.856 ≈ 3.19 °C → FP≈ −3.19 °C.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What values of i should I use?

Use i≈1 for nonelectrolytes (sucrose), i≈2 for NaCl, i≈3 for CaCl2, etc. Real solutions can deviate.

Q: Where do Kb and Kf come from?

They’re solvent-specific constants (°C·kg/mol) typically provided in tables or your textbook.

Q: Molality vs molarity?

Molality is moles of solute per kilogram of solvent (independent of temperature); it’s the one used in these formulas.