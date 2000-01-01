Colligative Properties Calculator
Compute boiling point elevation (ΔTb) and freezing point depression (ΔTf) using the colligative relations ΔTb = iKbm and ΔTf = iKfm. Choose Simple to enter molality directly, or Advanced to have molality calculated from masses.
Background
Colligative properties depend only on the number of solute particles, not their identity. The van’t Hoff factor i accounts for dissociation/association (e.g., NaCl → i≈2). Kb and Kf are solvent-specific constants (°C·kg·mol−1).
How to use this calculator
1) Choose Simple (enter molality) or Advanced (compute molality from masses).
2) Enter solvent constants (or click a Quick solvent).
3) Enter i (van’t Hoff factor) and either m or the masses to compute m.
4) Click Calculate to see ΔTb, ΔTf and new boiling/freezing points.
Formulas
- ΔTb = iKbm, New BP = BPnormal + ΔTb
- ΔTf = iKfm, New FP = FPnormal − ΔTf
- m (molality) = (moles of solute) / (kg of solvent)
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 (Simple)
Water with m = 0.200 mol/kg of a non-electrolyte (i=1.0). Kb=0.512, Kf=1.86.
ΔTb=iKbm=1.0×0.512×0.200=0.1024 °C → BP≈100.10 °C.
ΔTf=iKfm=1.0×1.86×0.200=0.372 °C → FP≈−0.372 °C.
Example 2 (Advanced)
5.00 g NaCl (M=58.44) dissolved in 100.0 g water. i≈2.0, Kf=1.86.
n = 5.00/58.44 = 0.0856 mol; kg solvent = 0.1000 kg; m = 0.856 mol/kg.
ΔTf = iKfm = 2.0×1.86×0.856 ≈ 3.19 °C → FP≈ −3.19 °C.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What values of i should I use?
Use i≈1 for nonelectrolytes (sucrose), i≈2 for NaCl, i≈3 for CaCl2, etc. Real solutions can deviate.
Q: Where do Kb and Kf come from?
They’re solvent-specific constants (°C·kg/mol) typically provided in tables or your textbook.
Q: Molality vs molarity?
Molality is moles of solute per kilogram of solvent (independent of temperature); it’s the one used in these formulas.