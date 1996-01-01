CPM Calculator
Calculate cost per mille (cost per 1,000 ad impressions) from your budget and impressions, or solve in reverse for cost or reach — with platform benchmarks, CPC/CTR cross-calculations, a visual cost breakdown, and step-by-step explanations.
Background
CPM stands for cost per mille ("mille" is Latin for thousand), and measures how much an advertiser pays for every 1,000 impressions (views) of an ad. It's the most common way ad inventory is priced across platforms like Google, Meta, YouTube, and programmatic display networks. The formula is simple — CPM = (Cost / Impressions) × 1000 — but CPM only tells part of the story: it measures cost of exposure, not cost of results. Pairing it with CTR (click-through rate) and CPC (cost per click) gives a fuller picture of whether a campaign is actually performing well.
How to use this calculator
- Choose what you want to solve for: CPM (if you know cost and impressions), cost (if you know CPM and impressions), or reach (if you know your budget and target CPM).
- Enter your numbers, and optionally add click data to also see CTR (click-through rate) and CPC (cost per click).
- Click Calculate to see your result, a visual cost breakdown, how your CPM compares to typical platform benchmarks, and the full step-by-step math.
- Use the quick example chips to instantly load common scenarios.
How CPM works
CPM (Cost Per Mille). The price of 1,000 ad impressions. "Mille" is Latin for thousand — this is a pricing convention that predates digital advertising, originally used in print and broadcast media.
Impressions vs. reach. An impression is counted every time an ad is displayed, even if the same person sees it multiple times. Reach counts unique people. CPM is calculated using impressions, not reach — this is a common point of confusion.
CTR (Click-Through Rate). The percentage of impressions that resulted in a click: CTR = (Clicks / Impressions) × 100. A low CPM with a low CTR can still be an expensive campaign in practice, because CPM alone doesn't measure engagement.
CPC (Cost Per Click). The effective cost of each click, derived from your CPM campaign: CPC = Cost / Clicks. This lets you compare a CPM-priced campaign against CPC-priced alternatives on equal footing.
Formula & Equations Used
CPM: CPM = (Cost / Impressions) × 1000
Cost (solving for cost): Cost = (CPM × Impressions) / 1000
Impressions (solving for reach): Impressions = (Budget / CPM) × 1000
CTR: CTR = (Clicks / Impressions) × 100
CPC: CPC = Cost / Clicks
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Finding CPM
A campaign spent \$500 and generated 80,000 impressions.
Step 1: CPM = (Cost / Impressions) × 1000
Step 2: CPM = (500 / 80,000) × 1000 = 0.00625 × 1000
Result: CPM = \(6.25 — meaning every 1,000 impressions cost \)6.25.
Example 2 — Finding cost from a known CPM
An agency quotes a \$12 CPM for a campaign targeting 250,000 impressions.
Step 1: Cost = (CPM × Impressions) / 1000
Step 2: Cost = (12 × 250,000) / 1000 = 3,000,000 / 1000
Result: Cost = \$3,000 for the full campaign.
Example 3 — Budget planning (finding reach)
A small business has a \$1,000 budget and the platform's average CPM is \$8.
Step 1: Impressions = (Budget / CPM) × 1000
Step 2: Impressions = (1000 / 8) × 1000 = 125 × 1000
Result: 125,000 impressions — this is how far the budget will stretch.
Example 4 — Why CPM alone can mislead
Two campaigns: Campaign A has a \$4 CPM with 200 clicks on 100,000 impressions. Campaign B has an \$8 CPM with 800 clicks on 100,000 impressions.
Campaign A: CTR = 0.2%, CPC = \(400/200 = \)2.00 per click.
Campaign B: CTR = 0.8%, CPC = \(800/800 = \)1.00 per click.
Result: Campaign B has double the CPM but half the real cost per click — the cheaper-looking CPM (A) is actually the worse deal once engagement is considered.
Frequently Asked Questions
What's a "good" CPM?
It depends heavily on the platform, industry, and targeting. As of 2025–2026 published industry reports, typical CPM medians run roughly \$7–16 on Facebook, \$2.50–9.50 on Instagram, \$1–5 on Google Display, \$3–6 on YouTube, \$20–30 on LinkedIn, and \$4–8 on TikTok — with premium B2B verticals like finance and SaaS often running well above these ranges. Use the benchmark comparison in this calculator as a directional sanity check, and compare your own CPM against your own rolling average over time rather than chasing an industry number exactly.
Is a lower CPM always better?
No. A low CPM with poor targeting or low engagement (low CTR) can be a worse deal than a higher CPM that reaches a more responsive audience. CPM measures cost of exposure, not cost of results — always look at CTR and conversions alongside it.
What's the difference between CPM and CPC pricing models?
With CPM, you pay for impressions regardless of whether anyone clicks. With CPC, you only pay when someone clicks. CPM favors advertisers focused on brand awareness and reach; CPC favors advertisers focused on direct response and clicks. This calculator lets you convert a CPM campaign's results into an effective CPC for comparison.
Why do impressions and reach give different numbers?
Impressions count every display of an ad, including repeat views by the same person. Reach counts only unique viewers. If your campaign has high frequency (the same person seeing the ad many times), impressions will be much higher than reach — and CPM is always calculated from impressions, not reach.
Why does CPM vary so much between platforms?
CPM is set by an auction — advertisers bid for the same audience attention, so platforms with more advertiser competition (like Google Search-adjacent placements or LinkedIn's professional audience) tend to have higher CPMs than broader, less competitive inventory like generic display networks.
How is this different from CPA or ROAS?
CPM measures cost per exposure. CPA (cost per acquisition) measures cost per actual conversion (sale, signup, etc.), and ROAS (return on ad spend) measures revenue generated per dollar spent. CPM is the broadest, earliest-funnel metric — it tells you nothing about whether people who saw the ad actually took action.