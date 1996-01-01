CPM Calculator

Calculate cost per mille (cost per 1,000 ad impressions) from your budget and impressions, or solve in reverse for cost or reach — with platform benchmarks, CPC/CTR cross-calculations, a visual cost breakdown, and step-by-step explanations.

Background

CPM stands for cost per mille ("mille" is Latin for thousand), and measures how much an advertiser pays for every 1,000 impressions (views) of an ad. It's the most common way ad inventory is priced across platforms like Google, Meta, YouTube, and programmatic display networks. The formula is simple — CPM = (Cost / Impressions) × 1000 — but CPM only tells part of the story: it measures cost of exposure, not cost of results. Pairing it with CTR (click-through rate) and CPC (cost per click) gives a fuller picture of whether a campaign is actually performing well.