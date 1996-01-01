ROI Calculator

Calculate ROI, net profit, annualized return, marketing ROI, project ROI, payback period, and even compare Option A vs Option B in one place. This calculator is built to feel practical: choose a mode, enter a few values, and get a clean answer with easy-to-understand insights.

Background

ROI stands for return on investment. It helps you compare what you put in versus what you got back. Depending on the situation, that “return” could be investment growth, campaign profit, project value created, or monthly cost savings. In some cases, the smartest move is not just calculating one ROI, but comparing two options side by side.