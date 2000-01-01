Skip to main content
How to use the calculator

1) Enter a valid chemical formula (case-sensitive element symbols, supports parentheses and hydrates).
2) Optionally enter net charge (e.g., +1 or −1). Leave blank for neutral.
3) Click Calculate DBE to see DBE and a full element breakdown.

Interpreting the result

  • DBE = 0 → fully saturated (no rings/π bonds).
  • Each ring adds 1; each double bond adds 1; each triple bond adds 2.
  • Aromatic benzene ring contributes DBE = 4 (one ring + three π bonds).

Formula & Equation Used

DBE = (2C + 2 + N − H − X + q) / 2

  • C = number of carbons; H = hydrogens; N = nitrogens; X = halogens (F, Cl, Br, I).
  • q = net charge: +1 for cations, −1 for anions (0 if neutral).
  • Chalcogens like O, S, Se, Te are ignored in the formula.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1

C6H6 (benzene): C=6, H=6, N=0, X=0, q=0

  1. DBE = (2·6 + 2 + 0 − 6 − 0 + 0) / 2 = (12 + 2 − 6)/2 = 8/2 = 4.
  2. Interpretation: one ring + three double bonds.

Example 2

C5H5N (pyridine): C=5, H=5, N=1, X=0, q=0

  1. DBE = (2·5 + 2 + 1 − 5 − 0 + 0) / 2 = (10 + 2 + 1 − 5) / 2 = 8 / 2 = 4.

Example 3 (ion)

NO2: C=0, H=0, N=1, X=0, q=−1

  1. DBE = (0 + 2 + 1 − 0 − 0 − 1) / 2 = 2 / 2 = 1.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do oxygen and sulfur affect DBE?

No. Chalcogens (O, S, Se, Te) are ignored in the DBE formula.

Q: How do halogens count?

Halogens (F, Cl, Br, I) count like hydrogen: subtract them in the (H + X) term.

Q: What about charge?

Use q = +1 for cations, −1 for anions. This makes DBE come out integral for ions.