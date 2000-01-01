Skip to main content
How it works

The density formula connects mass, volume, and density:

ρ=mV
  • ρ = density
  • m = mass
  • V = volume

Example Problems

Example 1

A block of aluminum has a density of 2.70 g/cm³ and a mass of 54 g. What is its volume?

  1. V = m / ρ = 54 g ÷ 2.70 g/cm³
  2. V = 20.0 cm³

Example 2

Water has a density of 1.00 g/mL. What is the mass of 250 mL of water?

  1. m = ρ × V = 1.00 g/mL × 250 mL
  2. m = 250 g

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What units can I use?

You can choose from grams, kilograms, milligrams, liters, milliliters, cubic centimeters, and several density units.

Q: Do I have to enter all three values?

No — just enter any two values and the converter calculates the third.

Q: Is this tool accurate enough for lab work?

Yes, it uses exact unit conversions. For high-precision measurements, always follow your lab instructions.