Density ↔ Volume Converter
Convert between mass and volume using density. Enter any two values (mass, volume, or density) and instantly calculate the missing one.
Background
Density relates mass and volume: ρ = m / V. If you know any two of these values, you can calculate the third. This tool supports common chemistry units and helps you practice unit conversions.
How it works
The density formula connects mass, volume, and density:
- ρ = density
- m = mass
- V = volume
Example Problems
Example 1
A block of aluminum has a density of 2.70 g/cm³ and a mass of 54 g. What is its volume?
- V = m / ρ = 54 g ÷ 2.70 g/cm³
- V = 20.0 cm³
Example 2
Water has a density of 1.00 g/mL. What is the mass of 250 mL of water?
- m = ρ × V = 1.00 g/mL × 250 mL
- m = 250 g
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What units can I use?
You can choose from grams, kilograms, milligrams, liters, milliliters, cubic centimeters, and several density units.
Q: Do I have to enter all three values?
No — just enter any two values and the converter calculates the third.
Q: Is this tool accurate enough for lab work?
Yes, it uses exact unit conversions. For high-precision measurements, always follow your lab instructions.