Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) Calculator

Determine spontaneity using either the thermodynamic relation ΔG = ΔH − TΔS (Simple) or the equilibrium/quotient forms ΔG° = −RT ln K and ΔG = ΔG° + RT ln Q (Advanced).

Background

A reaction is spontaneous (at the specified T) when ΔG < 0, non-spontaneous when ΔG > 0, and at equilibrium when ΔG ≈ 0. Mind the units: ΔH and ΔS must be consistent (J vs kJ) and T must be in Kelvin for the math (we’ll convert from °C if needed).