Assumes activity ≈ concentration (dilute solutions). Solids and pure liquids do not appear in K sp .

Example 1 (No common ions)

PbCl₂(s) with [Cl⁻]₀ = 0.100 M: solve K sp = ([Pb²⁺])([Cl⁻])² with [Pb²⁺] = s and [Cl⁻] = 2s + 0.100 numerically (bisection).

Q: When can I use a direct formula for s?

If no common ions are present, s has a closed form, e.g., for A₁B₁: s = √K sp ; for A₁B₂: s = (K sp /4)^(1/3). With common ions, solve numerically.

Q: Do solids or pure liquids appear in K sp ?

No. Their activity is ~1; they are omitted in the equilibrium expression.

Q: Are activities the same as concentrations?