Margin Calculator

Compute margin %, markup %, selling price, and cost — starting from whichever pair you know. See profit broken down, a mini bar chart, and a margin gauge.

Background

For a product with cost C and selling price P:

Profit = P − C

= P − C Margin % = P − C P × 100 %

= Markup % = P − C C × 100 %

This calculator lets you choose what you want to solve for and fills in all the related numbers for you.