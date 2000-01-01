Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • STP: Returns 22.414 L·mol⁻¹ directly.
  • Custom: Enter T and P, choose units. We use Vm = RT/P (with R = 0.082057 L·atm·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹ or 8.314 J·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹ for Pa).

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (STP)

At STP (1 atm, 273.15 K): Vm = 22.414 L·mol⁻¹.

Example 2 (Custom)

At 298 K and 1 atm: Vm = (0.082057×298)/1 ≈ 24.5 L·mol⁻¹.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is molar volume?

The volume occupied by one mole of a substance. For ideal gases, Vm = RT/P.

Q: What is the molar volume at STP?

At STP (1 atm, 273.15 K) the ideal-gas molar volume is 22.414 L·mol⁻¹.

Q: Why can measured values deviate from 22.4 L·mol⁻¹?

Real gases exhibit intermolecular forces and finite molecular size; deviations grow at high pressure and low temperature.

Q: Can I use this for liquids/solids?

This tool is intended for gases. Liquids/solids have much smaller molar volumes and require density or EOS data.