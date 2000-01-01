Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Pick a goal: Solve for N, grams, M, V, or equivalents.
  • Set the n-factor: Equivalents per mole, based on your reaction (e.g., H₂SO₄ → 2 for acid–base; KMnO₄ in acid → 5 electrons).
  • Enter values: We accept L or mL for volume; conversions are automatic.
  • Get steps: We show the formula used, substitutions, and the final value with units.

Tip: For acid–base problems you can usually take n as the number of H⁺ (acid) or OH⁻ (base) delivered per mole. For redox, n equals electrons transferred per mole of reactant (in the balanced reaction).

Formulas & Equations Used

  • Normality from molarity: N = M × n
  • Normality from mass: N = (m/Mm × n) / V(L)
  • Grams for target N: m = N × V(L) × Mm / n
  • Molarity from N: M = N / n
  • Volume from N, m: V(L) = (m/Mm × n) / N
  • Equivalents: Eq = N × V(L)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — N from M (acid)

0.250 M H₂SO₄ (n=2) ⇒ N = 0.250 × 2 = 0.500 N.

Example 2 — Grams for target N

Make 250 mL of 0.100 N HCl (Mm = 36.46, n=1). m = 0.100 × 0.250 × 36.46 / 1 = 0.9115 g.

Example 3 — N from mass (redox)

KMnO₄ (Mm = 158.04) in acidic medium (n=5). Dissolve 0.790 g to make 500 mL. N = [(0.790/158.04)×5]/0.500 = 0.0499 N.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the n-factor?

Equivalents per mole for the specific reaction. For acids: number of ionizable H⁺; bases: OH⁻; redox: electrons transferred per mole.

Q: Is normality always the same for a substance?

No. It depends on the reaction you’re using. Pick n accordingly.

Q: Can I enter mL?

Yes—choose mL and we’ll convert to liters internally.