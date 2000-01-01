Osmotic Pressure Calculator
Compute the osmotic pressure Π of a solution using the van’t Hoff equation. Supports common solutes (quick picks), temperature in °C or K, and reports Π in atm with handy conversions to kPa and mmHg. Includes step-by-step working for students.
Background
Osmotic pressure is a colligative property—it depends on the number of dissolved particles, not their identity. For dilute solutions, the van’t Hoff relation Π = i M R T approximates osmotic pressure well, where i is the van’t Hoff factor (effective particle count), M is molarity, R is the gas constant, and T is absolute temperature (K).
How to use this calculator
- Solve Π: Enter i, M, and T (°C or K). We compute Π and convert to kPa & mmHg.
- Solve M: Enter Π (atm/kPa/mmHg), i, and T. We compute M = Π/(iRT).
- Solve i: Enter Π, M, and T. We compute i = Π/(MRT).
- Typical i: glucose ≈ 1; NaCl ≈ 2; CaCl₂ ≈ 3 (real values can be lower due to non-ideality).
Assumes ideal dilute solutions and 25 °C reference for common approximations. For strong electrolytes, i may be slightly < theoretical due to ion pairing.
Formula & Equation Used
Van’t Hoff relation for osmotic pressure:
Where:
- Π: osmotic pressure
- i: van’t Hoff factor (effective particles per formula unit)
- M: molarity (mol·L⁻¹)
- R: 0.082057 L·atm·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹
- T: absolute temperature (K)
Rearrangements:
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 (Solve Π)
0.150 M NaCl (i ≈ 2) at 25 °C: Π = i M R T = 2 × 0.150 × 0.082057 × 298.15 ≈ 7.33 atm.
Example 2 (Solve M)
Π = 4.00 atm, i = 2, T = 25 °C ⇒ M = Π/(iRT) ≈ 4.00 / (2 × 0.082057 × 298.15) ≈ 0.0816 M.
Example 3 (Solve i)
Π = 2.50 atm, M = 0.100 M, T = 25 °C ⇒ i = Π/(MRT) ≈ 2.50 / (0.100 × 0.082057 × 298.15) ≈ 1.02.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What value of R is used?
We use R = 0.082057 L·atm·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹. For input Π in kPa or mmHg, we convert to atm before using the formula.
Q: How do I choose i?
For nonelectrolytes (glucose, urea), use i ≈ 1. For NaCl use ≈ 2; CaCl₂ ≈ 3. Real solutions may have smaller effective i due to ion pairing or incomplete dissociation.
Q: Can I enter temperature in °C?
Yes—enter °C and we convert to K internally (TK = T°C + 273.15).