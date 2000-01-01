Osmotic Pressure Calculator

Compute the osmotic pressure Π of a solution using the van’t Hoff equation. Supports common solutes (quick picks), temperature in °C or K, and reports Π in atm with handy conversions to kPa and mmHg. Includes step-by-step working for students.

Background

Osmotic pressure is a colligative property—it depends on the number of dissolved particles, not their identity. For dilute solutions, the van’t Hoff relation Π = i M R T approximates osmotic pressure well, where i is the van’t Hoff factor (effective particle count), M is molarity, R is the gas constant, and T is absolute temperature (K).