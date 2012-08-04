Tip: If you’re salaried, we estimate an hourly rate from salary and “salary hours/week”.

Example 1 — Weekly overtime (FLSA-style)

You earn \$20/hr and work 45 hours in a week. Overtime is 1.5× after 40 hours.

Regular hours = 40 , OT hours = 45 − 40 = 5 Regular pay = 40 × 20 = 800 OT pay = 5 × 20 × 1.5 = 150 Gross = 800 + 150 = 950

Answer: \$950 gross

Example 2 — Daily overtime + double-time (California-style)

You earn \$30/hr and work 12 hours in one day. Daily OT starts after 8 hours; double-time starts after 12.

Regular = 8h OT = 12 − 8 = 4h (at 1.5× ) DT = max(0, 12 − 12) = 0h (at 2× ) Pay = 8×30 + 4×30×1.5 = 240 + 180 = 420

Answer: \$420 for that day

Example 3 — Salary converted to hourly (estimate)

You earn \$52,000/year and treat it as a 40 hrs/week job. Estimate your hourly rate, then compute gross for a 42-hour week (OT after 40 at 1.5×).

Weekly salary ≈ 52000 ÷ 52 = 1000 Hourly rate ≈ 1000 ÷ 40 = 25/hr Regular pay = 40×25 = 1000 OT pay = 2×25×1.5 = 75 Gross = 1000 + 75 = 1075

Answer: \$1,075 gross (estimated)