Overtime Calculator
Calculate your regular pay, overtime (1.5×), and optional double-time (2×). Supports Hourly + Salary, weekly or daily rules (FLSA / California), and a clean breakdown with mini visuals + steps.
Background
Overtime is typically based on hours worked beyond a threshold (commonly 40 hours/week under FLSA). Some states (like California) also apply daily overtime and double-time rules. This calculator helps you see the full breakdown — fast.
How to use this calculator
- Choose a rule preset (FLSA / California / Custom).
- Select Hourly or Salary and enter your pay.
- Enter your hours by day (optional unpaid break).
- Click Calculate to get a full pay breakdown.
Tip: If you’re salaried, we estimate an hourly rate from salary and “salary hours/week”.
How this calculator works
- Computes total worked hours (minus optional unpaid breaks).
- Applies daily overtime rules first (if enabled), then weekly overtime without double-counting.
- Calculates pay: Regular + OT + Double-time, and shows steps + mini visual.
Formula & Equation Used
Base pay: RegularPay = RegularHours × BaseRate
Overtime pay: OTPay = OTHours × BaseRate × OTMultiplier
Double-time pay: DTPay = DTHours × BaseRate × DTMultiplier
Total gross: Gross = RegularPay + OTPay + DTPay
Premium earned: Premium = OTHours × BaseRate × (OTMult−1) + DTHours × BaseRate × (DTMult−1)
Effective hourly: EffectiveRate = Gross ÷ TotalHours
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Weekly overtime (FLSA-style)
You earn \$20/hr and work 45 hours in a week. Overtime is 1.5× after 40 hours.
- Regular hours = 40, OT hours = 45 − 40 = 5
- Regular pay = 40 × 20 = 800
- OT pay = 5 × 20 × 1.5 = 150
- Gross = 800 + 150 = 950
Answer: \$950 gross
Example 2 — Daily overtime + double-time (California-style)
You earn \$30/hr and work 12 hours in one day. Daily OT starts after 8 hours; double-time starts after 12.
- Regular = 8h
- OT = 12 − 8 = 4h (at 1.5×)
- DT = max(0, 12 − 12) = 0h (at 2×)
- Pay = 8×30 + 4×30×1.5 = 240 + 180 = 420
Answer: \$420 for that day
Example 3 — Salary converted to hourly (estimate)
You earn \$52,000/year and treat it as a 40 hrs/week job. Estimate your hourly rate, then compute gross for a 42-hour week (OT after 40 at 1.5×).
- Weekly salary ≈ 52000 ÷ 52 = 1000
- Hourly rate ≈ 1000 ÷ 40 = 25/hr
- Regular pay = 40×25 = 1000
- OT pay = 2×25×1.5 = 75
- Gross = 1000 + 75 = 1075
Answer: \$1,075 gross (estimated)
Assumptions & Notes
- Estimator only: This tool provides an estimate. Actual overtime eligibility and rates can vary by employer policy, union agreements, job classification (exempt vs. non-exempt), and local law.
- Base rate assumption: We treat your hourly rate as the base rate. Some real payroll setups include different “regular rate” calculations (e.g., bonuses, shift differentials).
- Daily vs. weekly rules: When both daily and weekly overtime thresholds are used, the calculator applies daily overtime first and then applies weekly overtime only to remaining regular hours to avoid double-counting.
- Unpaid breaks: If you enter an unpaid break, it is subtracted from each day (never below 0). If the break is larger than a day’s entered hours, that day becomes 0 worked hours.
- Biweekly mode: Biweekly results are calculated as 2× the weekly pattern you enter (Week 1 repeated). If your two weeks differ, run the calculator twice and add results.
- Salary conversion: Salary-to-hourly is estimated from your selected salary period and salary hours/week. Overtime for salaried workers depends on exemption status and may not apply.
- 7th consecutive day rule: The optional “California-style” 7th day setting assumes you worked all 7 days in the week (entered hours > 0 each day). If not, it won’t trigger.
- Rounding: If rounding is enabled, displayed numbers are rounded to your chosen decimals, but internal calculations still use full precision.
Tip: To match your employer policy most closely, use Custom rules and set your thresholds and multipliers exactly as your payroll department defines them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does overtime apply to all salaried workers?
Not always. Some salaried roles are exempt. This calculator provides an estimate if you treat salary as hourly-equivalent.
Q: What if my employer uses different rules?
Use Custom rules to match your policy (thresholds + multipliers).
Q: How does the calculator avoid double-counting daily and weekly overtime?
When daily overtime is enabled, the calculator allocates daily regular, overtime, and double-time first. Weekly overtime is then applied only to the remaining regular hours so the same hour isn’t counted twice.
Q: What is “OT premium earned”?
It’s the extra pay you earn above your base rate due to overtime and double-time multipliers. It’s computed as OTHours × BaseRate × (OTMult − 1) plus DTHours × BaseRate × (DTMult − 1).