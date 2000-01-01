Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Choose species type and enter values:

Species type:

Strength:

Pick a common acid/base to auto-fill strength and K/pK. You can still edit any field.


For strong species only. Default 1. For H₂SO₄ many courses treat the first proton strong → n=1.


Result:

No results yet. Choose species and enter values.

How to use this calculator

  • Strong acid/base: enter C and optionally n. We set [H⁺] = n·C or [OH⁻] = n·C.
  • Weak acid: enter C and Ka (or pKa). We solve the quadratic exactly for [H⁺].
  • Weak base: enter C and Kb (or pKb). We solve the quadratic exactly for [OH⁻].
  • We report pH, pOH, [H⁺], [OH⁻], and the dissociation fraction α = x/C.

Assumes 25 °C so pH + pOH = 14.00. Activity effects ignored.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Strong acid)

0.100 M HCl (n=1): [H⁺] = 0.100 → pH = 1.000.

Example 2 (Weak acid)

Acetic acid, C = 0.10 M, pKa = 4.76. Ka ≈ 1.74×10⁻⁵. Solve quadratic for x = [H⁺]; pH ≈ 2.87.

Example 3 (Weak base)

NH₃, C = 0.10 M, pKb = 4.75. Kb ≈ 1.78×10⁻⁵. Solve quadratic for x = [OH⁻]; pOH ≈ 4.75 → pH ≈ 9.25.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When is √(K·C) valid?

If α = x/C ≲ 0.05. We always solve the quadratic and report α so you can judge.

Q: Can I handle polyprotic systems?

This tool treats strong species with a stoichiometric n. For true polyprotic equilibria, use a dedicated polyprotic calculator.

Q: Do temperature or activity matter?

At 25 °C we use pH + pOH = 14. Real solutions can deviate due to ionic strength (activity coefficients).