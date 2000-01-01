pH Calculator

Compute pH, pOH, and ion concentrations for strong or weak acids and bases. Enter concentration and either Ka/pKa (acid) or Kb/pKb (base). For weak species we use the quadratic solution and flag when the √(K·C) approximation would be reasonable.

Background

Strong acids/bases dissociate (nearly) completely: [H⁺] ≈ n·C or [OH⁻] ≈ n·C. Weak species require equilibrium: for a weak acid HA, Ka = x²/(C − x) ⇒ x = (−Ka + √(Ka² + 4KaC))/2 where x = [H⁺]. For a weak base B, Kb = x²/(C − x) with x = [OH⁻]. We report pH, pOH, and the dissociation fraction α = x/C.