Respiratory Minute Ventilation Calculator

Find respiratory rate needed for a target minute ventilation of 6.0 L/min if tidal volume is 500 mL.

Find alveolar ventilation when tidal volume is 500 mL, dead space is 150 mL, and respiratory rate is 12.

Find minute ventilation when tidal volume is 500 mL and respiratory rate is 12 breaths/min.

Q: What is minute ventilation?

Minute ventilation is the total volume of air moved in or out of the lungs each minute. It is calculated as tidal volume multiplied by respiratory rate.

Q: What is alveolar ventilation?

Alveolar ventilation is the portion of ventilation that actually reaches the alveoli for gas exchange. It subtracts dead space from tidal volume before multiplying by respiratory rate.

Q: Why can fast shallow breathing be inefficient?

When tidal volume becomes too small, a larger fraction of each breath may be lost to dead space. That can make alveolar ventilation lower than expected, even if minute ventilation looks normal.

Q: What is a common adult dead space value?

A commonly used classroom estimate is about 150 mL of anatomical dead space in an average adult, though actual values vary.

Q: Does this calculator show both mL/min and L/min?

Yes. Results are shown in both units to make physiology calculations and interpretation easier.