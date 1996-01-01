Respiratory Minute Ventilation Calculator
Calculate minute ventilation, alveolar ventilation, and related breathing values using tidal volume, respiratory rate, and dead space. You can also use reverse solve mode to find a missing input.
Background
Students often mix up minute ventilation and alveolar ventilation. Minute ventilation is the total air moved each minute, while alveolar ventilation adjusts for dead space and better reflects air reaching gas-exchange surfaces. This calculator helps show both clearly with formulas, step-by-step work, and quick comparison output.
How to use this calculator
- Choose Minute Ventilation, Alveolar Ventilation, or Reverse Solve.
- Enter the required inputs such as tidal volume, respiratory rate, and dead space.
- Choose whether your volumes are in mL or L.
- Click Calculate to see the result, formula, substitution, and explanation.
- Use quick picks to compare resting, rapid shallow, and slow deep breathing patterns.
How this calculator works
- Minute ventilation: total air moved per minute, V̇E = VT × RR.
- Alveolar ventilation: air reaching alveoli per minute, V̇A = (VT − VD) × RR.
- Dead space ventilation: air that does not participate in gas exchange, V̇D = VD × RR.
- Reverse solve: rearranges the minute ventilation formula to solve for one missing variable.
Formula & Equations Used
Minute ventilation: V̇E = VT × RR
Alveolar ventilation: V̇A = (VT − VD) × RR
Dead space ventilation: V̇D = VD × RR
Solve for respiratory rate: RR = V̇E / VT
Solve for tidal volume: VT = V̇E / RR
Solve for target minute ventilation: V̇E = VT × RR
What this calculator can show
- Minute ventilation in mL/min and L/min
- Alveolar ventilation in mL/min and L/min
- Dead space ventilation when dead space is provided
- Per-breath breakdown
- Formula, substitution, and step-by-step explanation
- Comparison visual to show total vs alveolar airflow
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Minute Ventilation
Find minute ventilation when tidal volume is 500 mL and respiratory rate is 12 breaths/min.
- Use V̇E = VT × RR.
- Substitute: V̇E = 500 × 12.
- Simplify: V̇E = 6000 mL/min = 6.0 L/min.
Example 2 — Alveolar Ventilation
Find alveolar ventilation when tidal volume is 500 mL, dead space is 150 mL, and respiratory rate is 12.
- Use V̇A = (VT − VD) × RR.
- Substitute: V̇A = (500 − 150) × 12.
- Simplify: V̇A = 350 × 12 = 4200 mL/min = 4.2 L/min.
Example 3 — Solve for Respiratory Rate
Find respiratory rate needed for a target minute ventilation of 6.0 L/min if tidal volume is 500 mL.
- Convert target minute ventilation if needed: 6.0 L/min = 6000 mL/min.
- Use RR = V̇E / VT.
- Substitute: RR = 6000 / 500 = 12 breaths/min.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is minute ventilation?
Minute ventilation is the total volume of air moved in or out of the lungs each minute. It is calculated as tidal volume multiplied by respiratory rate.
Q: What is alveolar ventilation?
Alveolar ventilation is the portion of ventilation that actually reaches the alveoli for gas exchange. It subtracts dead space from tidal volume before multiplying by respiratory rate.
Q: Why can fast shallow breathing be inefficient?
When tidal volume becomes too small, a larger fraction of each breath may be lost to dead space. That can make alveolar ventilation lower than expected, even if minute ventilation looks normal.
Q: What is a common adult dead space value?
A commonly used classroom estimate is about 150 mL of anatomical dead space in an average adult, though actual values vary.
Q: Does this calculator show both mL/min and L/min?
Yes. Results are shown in both units to make physiology calculations and interpretation easier.