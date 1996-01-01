Cardiac Output Calculator

If HR = 72 bpm, EDV = 120 mL, ESV = 50 mL, and BSA = 1.9 m², find SV, CO, EF, and CI.

Find heart rate if CO = 5.6 L/min and SV = 70 mL/beat.

Find the cardiac output if heart rate is 70 bpm and stroke volume is 70 mL/beat.

Q: What is cardiac output?

Cardiac output is the amount of blood the heart pumps each minute. It depends on heart rate and stroke volume.

Q: What is stroke volume?

Stroke volume is the amount of blood ejected by the ventricle in one beat. It is commonly calculated as EDV − ESV.

Q: What is cardiac index?

Cardiac index adjusts cardiac output for body size using body surface area. It helps compare output across people of different sizes.

Q: What is ejection fraction?

Ejection fraction is the percentage of end-diastolic volume pumped out during contraction. It is calculated as (SV / EDV) × 100.

Q: Does a higher cardiac output always mean a healthier heart?

No. Cardiac output depends on the situation. Exercise can raise cardiac output normally, while some abnormal states can also raise or lower it.

Q: Does this calculator provide medical advice?

No. This calculator is designed for educational use and study support. Its interpretations should not replace professional medical evaluation.

Q: Can this calculator estimate body surface area (BSA)?

Yes. In Advanced mode, you can turn on the BSA helper and estimate body surface area from height and weight using the Mosteller equation.